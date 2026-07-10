/RCB Trio Patidar, Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar urged for India selection after Second T20I series loss in 14 days

The Indian cricket community has erupted with urgency following a heavy nine wicket loss against England in Bristol. This latest defeat handed the hosts an unassailable 31 lead in the five match series, marking a historical low point for the visiting side. Alarmingly, this represents the second consecutive T20I bilateral series loss for the reigning World Champions within a brief 14 day window, following closely on the heels of a shocking 02 whitewash against Ireland.
As newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir navigate a turbulent transition phase marked by a five match winless streak, vocal fan sectors are aggressively urging selectors to look toward proven domestic performers. Public demand has centered heavily on a celebrated trio from Royal Challengers Bengaluru who recently engineered a historic era for their franchise by capturing consecutive trophies during the 2025 and 2026 IPL seasons. Fans argue that Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar possess the precise blend of leadership, balance, and tactical maturity currently absent from the national squad.
Detailed Performance Profiles of the Targeted Trio
1. Rajat Patidar (Captain)
After assuming leadership responsibilities for the franchise in 2025, Patidar entered an elite historical bracket alongside MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as the only captains to secure consecutive league titles during their opening two years in charge. Following a modest introductory year with the bat, he produced an extraordinary, career best offensive showing the following season.
IPL 2025 Campaign: Accumulated 312 runs across 15 fixtures. Although he recorded a modest average of 24.00 and a strike rate of 143.78, his two timely half centuries early in the tournament secured critical, momentum shifting victories for his team.
IPL 2026 Campaign: Appeared in 15 matches across 14 innings, amassing a massive 501 runs with a spectacular strike rate of 192.69 and an average of 41.75. His explosive season included 5 fifties and 42 sixes. The ultimate highlight of his campaign was a blistering, unbeaten 93 runs off just 33 deliveries against Gujarat Titans during Qualifier 1, establishing the highest strike rate of 281.81 ever recorded by a captain during a fifty plus score in league history.
2. Krunal Pandya
Secured by the franchise for a premium fee of 5.75 Crore during the 2025 mega auction, the all rounder solidified his status as an elite big match performer. Following the consecutive title wins with the franchise, he elevated his personal career tally to become a 5 time league champion.
IPL 2025 Campaign: Claimed 17 wickets across 15 matches while maintaining an economy rate of 8.24. He completely transformed the bowling dynamics of the team, most notably delivering a decisive, match winning spell of 2 for 17 during the 2025 Final against the Punjab Kings to earn the Man of the Match accolade.
IPL 2026 Campaign: Provided a masterful all round exhibition over 16 appearances, scoring 226 runs while maintaining a 145.00 strike rate and a highly robust average of 45.00. Concurrently, he collected 14 wickets at an economy of 8.42, operating as the primary anchor in the middle overs to stabilize the batting lineup during multiple collapses.
3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Acquired by the franchise for a significant investment of 10.75 Crore, the veteran swing maestro thoroughly revitalized his powerplay efficacy and death bowling execution, concluding both championship seasons near the absolute summit of the bowling charts.
IPL 2025 Campaign: Captured 17 wickets over 14 matches. Even with a slightly elevated economy rate of 9.29, his precise tactical execution under high pressure scenarios served as a primary catalyst for the maiden silverware of the franchise.
IPL 2026 Campaign: Experienced a legendary career resurgence by collecting 28 wickets across 16 matches with a superb economy rate of 7.95. He concluded the tournament a solitary wicket behind Purple Cap recipient Kagiso Rabada. During this historic run, he also cemented his legacy as the premier fast bowler in history to eclipse 200 career league wickets, highlighted by a lethal defensive spell of 4 for 23 against the Mumbai Indians.
With a dead rubber fifth T20I approaching in Southampton on July 11, the pressure on the national selection committee continues to mount. Supporters argue that integrating the tactical acumen of Patidar, the stabilizing all round presence of Pandya, and the elite opening swing of Kumar is the only logical solution to reverse the current international slump.
Tactical Breakdown: Why the Trio is Urgently Needed
Rajat Patidar for Batting Stability: The technical shortcomings of India’s younger batting lineup were ruthlessly exposed on Bristol's bouncy track, where the top order crumbled under short-ball assaults. Patidar is exactly the stabilizing anchor India needs in the top order to prevent these frequent collapses. His supreme back-foot play and proven ability to tackle high-pace hard lengths would provide the missing backbone to the batting unit.
Krunal Pandya for All-Round Balance: A severe lack of balance has plagued the all-rounder department, leaving the lower-middle order incredibly vulnerable. Bringing back Krunal Pandya provides an immediate tactical remedy. His defensive left-arm spin offers middle-over restriction, while his street-smart batting adds a reliable rescue mechanism that the current setup clearly lacked when trying to contain aggressive opposition counters.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mend Toothless Bowling: Perhaps the most alarming aspect of India's recent failures is the complete lack of teeth in the powerplay bowling attack, which was systematically dismantled in Bristol. Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains an elite opening weapon. His unmatched ability to move the white ball both ways early on flat or spicy overseas decks is the essential missing puzzle piece to protect a vulnerable, transitional bowling unit.
The trio is ignored for even India vs Zimbabwe series but now it looks that there can be an overhaul for India T20I team.
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