RCB Unbox 2025: Everything You Need To Know About The Grand Event

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to host their much-anticipated RCB Unbox 2025 event, a grand celebration that serves as the perfect curtain-raiser for IPL 2025. This event, which has become an annual tradition, brings fans closer to the team, offering exclusive player introductions, jersey launches, and special performances. The Unbox event has grown into one of the most engaging off-field experiences in the IPL, celebrating the RCB 12th Man Army with electrifying moments. With the 2025 edition promising new surprises, here’s everything you need to know about the event, including RCB Unbox 2025 date, tickets, live streaming details, and expected highlights.

When and Where is RCB Unbox 2025?

RCB Unbox 2025 will take place on March 17, 2025, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The official start time is yet to be confirmed, but going by past events, fans can expect the spectacle to begin post 4:00 PM IST.

With IPL 2025 set to commence on March 22, this event will set the tone for the new season.

How to Buy RCB Unbox 2025 Tickets?

Fans eager to witness the event live can purchase RCB Unbox 2025 tickets through the official RCB website and mobile app. While ticket prices are yet to be announced, last year’s range started from INR 800 to INR 4000, with a limit of six tickets per user.

The demand is expected to be high, so booking early is recommended to secure a spot for this electrifying evening.

How to Watch RCB Unbox 2025 Live?

For those unable to attend the event in person, RCB will stream Unbox 2025 live on their official website and mobile app, likely available for a minimal fee. Additionally, highlights and key moments will be shared across RCB’s YouTube channel, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

What to Expect at RCB Unbox 2025?

1. RCB Jersey Launch for IPL 2025

One of the biggest highlights of RCB Unbox 2025 is the unveiling of the new jersey. Reports suggest that RCB is returning to a black-and-red design, reminiscent of their earlier kits. This potential shift has already created a buzz after leaked images of Virat Kohli in the rumored RCB jersey surfaced online.

2. RCB Hall of Fame Induction

Since its introduction, the RCB Hall of Fame has honored franchise legends, with AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and R Vinay Kumar among the past inductees. Another former RCB great is expected to receive this prestigious honor in 2025.

3. Star-Studded Performances and Special Guests

Over the years, RCB Unbox has featured international DJs and top Bollywood artists. Last year, Alan Walker took center stage. This year’s performers and celebrity attendees are yet to be revealed, but fans can expect another high-energy musical night.

4. RCB Squad Introduction & Captain's Address

With a new season comes renewed hope. RCB’s full squad for IPL 2025, including stars like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (new captain), Liam Livingstone, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, will be formally introduced. Expect key speeches from players and management, setting the tone for the upcoming season.

RCB’s IPL 2025 Campaign: What’s Next?

Post the RCB Unbox 2025 event, the team will shift focus to their IPL 2025 opener against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

RCB Squad for IPL 2025:

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Devdutt Padikkal, Lungi Ngidi, and more.

RCB fans remain hopeful that IPL 2025 could finally bring the elusive trophy home. With fresh strategies, a revamped squad, and massive fan support, can this be the year for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru?