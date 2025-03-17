RCB Unbox 2025 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Where to Watch, Performers & Players List - All You Need To Know

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to host the fourth edition of their special pre-season event, RCB Unbox 2025, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This highly anticipated event will take place on Monday, March 17, 2025, starting at 3:30 PM IST.

Since its inception in 2022, the RCB Unbox event has been a grand spectacle, serving as a platform to engage with fans, unveil the team's new jersey, introduce players, key personnel, and induct legends into the RCB Hall of Fame. Over the years, iconic names like AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and R Vinay Kumar have been honored at this event.

For IPL 2025, the franchise promises thrilling performances, appearances from star players, and exciting surprises for the fans.

How to Watch RCB Unbox 2025 Live?

Fans can experience the electrifying atmosphere live at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium by attending in person. However, for those unable to make it to the venue, RCB Unbox 2025 will be live-streamed on the official RCB website.

Live Streaming Details:

Platform: RCB’s official website

Registration: Required to access the live stream

Subscription Fee: ₹99

Social Media: Short clips and event highlights will be shared on RCB’s official YouTube channel and social media handles.

Who is Performing at RCB Unbox 2025?

This year’s event will feature world-class music performances from global and local artists.

Timmy Trumpet – Australian DJ, songwriter, and record producer, ranked among the Top 5 DJs in the world in 2024 by DJ Mag.

Other Performers:

Sanjith Hegde – Kannada playback singer

Aishwarya Rangarajan – Kannada playback singer

Hanumankind – Popular rapper

All Ok – Kannada rapper

DJ Chetan & MJ Rakesh

Savaari Band – Renowned music group

Best Kept Secret – Popular band

RCB Players Attending Unbox 2025

The event will also see the participation of RCB’s top players as they gear up for the new IPL season. Fans can witness their favorite stars in fun skill challenges and interactions with the audience.

IPL 2025: Players Likely to Attend:

Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar (Captain)

Phil Salt

Krunal Pandya

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Liam Livingstone

Romario Shepherd

Nuwan Thusara

Jitesh Sharma

Yash Dayal

Rasikh Dhar

Jacob Bethell

Devdutt Padikkal

All other RCB squad members & support staff

RCB’s IPL 2025 Campaign Begins Soon

The RCB Unbox 2025 event will take place just five days before RCB plays their opening match of IPL 2025 against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on March 22. The event promises to be a grand celebration of cricket, music, and entertainment, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come in IPL 2025.