RCB Unboxing Event, IPL 2025: Check How To Book Tickets To Watch IPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Special Event

Just ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is set to organise the RCB Unbox 2025 event on March 17 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Through this event, fans get to interact with their favorite players and witness jersey launches and special screenings.

RCB took to their Instagram handle and wrote, “ Our first full squad practice of #IPL2025 just got a whole lot interesting. Packed Chinnaswamy, chants of RCB RCB, squad unveil and a one of a kind skills to entertain you like never before. There’s no way you can miss the #RCBUnbox event! Tickets out today. Stay tuned…

The timing of the much-awaited event is still under the scanner however it is likely to take place after 4 PM IST.

How to book tickets for RCB Unbox 2025 event

Fans of the Bangalore-based franchise can book their tickets through the official RCB website and mobile app. During the previous edition of the RCB Unbox 2025 event, the ticket price started at ₹800 and went on to ₹4000.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru appointed Rajat Patidar as their captain for the upcoming season starting March 21. RCB went on to retain Patidar ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction and they will hope the right-hand batter to continue his stellar run in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. Patidar has the experience of leading Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (ODI).

RCB full squad for IPL 2025:

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.