RCB UNDER SCANNER: Yash Dayal Banned From UP T20 League After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal has faced a major setback as he has been banned from participating in the upcoming UP T20 League by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) following serious sexual harassment and rape allegations. The decision comes amid ongoing legal troubles that threaten to derail his cricketing career. Dayal, who has been accused of sexual exploitation under the guise of marriage, has had mixed court rulings. While the Allahabad High Court granted him protection from arrest, the Jaipur High Court denied this relief, especially as the Jaipur case involves a minor. With the next hearing scheduled for August 22, Dayal remains under the threat of arrest.

In the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), Yash Dayal was a key player for RCB, taking 13 wickets across the season, contributing significantly to RCB’s maiden IPL triumph. Despite his off-field controversies, Dayal was in excellent form and was scheduled to play for the Gorakhpur Lions in the UP T20 league after being bought for Rs 7 lakh.

ALSO READ - Not MI, Hardik Pandya Was All Set To Make His IPL Debut In 2012 For This Team, But This Coach Denied It

Serious Allegations

However, his cricket achievements have been overshadowed by serious allegations. A minor has accused Dayal of repeatedly raping her over two years, using emotional blackmail and promises of advancing her cricket career to manipulate her. The abuse reportedly began when the victim, 17 at the time, met Dayal during an IPL match in Jaipur. She alleges he invited her to a hotel in Sitapura under the pretext of offering career advice, where the initial assault occurred. The case is registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

RCB Under Scanner

Public reaction has been swift and vocal, with many netizens demanding strong action from the IPL authorities and RCB. Social media users have questioned why the franchise had not taken early action against Dayal, urging the IPL to impose a strict ban on him. Comments reflect a growing impatience and demand for accountability in the league regarding players accused of serious misconduct. Fans and cricket followers are calling for clear policies and quick responses to such allegations to maintain the integrity of the sport. This backlash highlights increasing scrutiny on the IPL and its franchises to act decisively when players face criminal allegations. The question on everyone’s mind is when the IPL will officially ban Yash Dayal and what measures will be taken to prevent such instances in the future.