RCB UP For Sale? Former IPL Chief Lalit Modi Makes Big Claim, Predicts Record Valuation

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who won their historic maiden IPL title win in 2025, is once again at the center of ownership buzz. Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi, who founded the league in 2008, has ignited fresh speculation regarding RCB's ownership change, with his social media post.

In his official Twitter handle, Lalit wrote a post, claiming that RCB's current owners - British spirits giant Diageo Plc (through its subsidiary United Spirits Ltd.) - have decided to sell the Bengaluru--based IPL franchise.

Former IPL chief, who is known for his bold predictions on the economics of the league, suggested that this move could shatter valuation records and attract massive global interest.

"There have been a lot of rumour about the sale of an @IPL franchise specifically @RCBTweets - well in the past they have been denied. But it seems the owners have finally decided to take it off their balance sheet and sell it.

I am sure having won the IPL last season and also with its strong base of fans and off course the Team itself and a great management team - it could be the only Team which would be available as a whole as an ipl franchise," wrote Modi.

"I am sure one of the Big Global funds or a Sovereign Fund would desperately like to have them as part of their investment strategy and India strategy. There can be no better investment opportunity I could think of then this one. Good luck to whoever can get their hands on to it.

It definitely will set a new record valuation which will just go to show that IPL is the not only the fastest growing Global Sporting league but also the most valuable. That new price that #rcb sets will become the new floor price for all teams. Good to luck to all. I am sure #citibank will do a great job auctioning the team to prospective buyers," he added.

Earlier in June, a report stated that Diageo Plc, which owns RCB through United Spirits Ltd., had begun initial discussions with advisers to explore different exit strategies, including the possibility of a complete sale.

On a podcast last month with former Australia captain Michael Clarke, Lalit Modi remarked that RCB should not consider selling for anything under USD 2 billion, adding that if a sale took place next year, the franchise’s valuation could climb to USD 2.5 billion.

With Virat Kohli as their marquee figure, RCB are one of the most marketable franchises with a huge following on social media.