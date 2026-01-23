RCB Valuation Soars: How much is Virat Kohli’s franchise really worth now

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are no longer just an IPL franchise riding on fan love and star power. In early 2026, RCB sit at the centre of one of the biggest ownership discussions in Indian sports history, with reports suggesting a potential sale valuation of $2 billion (₹16,500 crore). If that number holds, RCB would become the most expensive cricket franchise ever sold, more than doubling the previous IPL record. This surge is not accidental. It is the result of a rare convergence of on-field success, brand dominance, digital reach, and timing, all coming together at a moment when the IPL itself has matured into a global sports business.

From ₹476 Crore to ₹16,500 Crore: The RCB Growth Story

When Vijay Mallya bought RCB in 2008 for $111.6 million (around ₹476 crore), the IPL was an experiment. Eighteen years later, the franchise has potentially multiplied its value more than 30 times. RCB’s journey matters because it rewrites how Indian sports assets are valued. For most of their history, RCB were labelled underachievers. They reached finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016, but never won. Yet commercially, they kept pace with, and often outperformed, serial winners. The breakthrough finally came in IPL 2025, when RCB won their maiden title. That single trophy changed perception, unlocked sponsorship upside, and removed the last major question mark around the franchise.

Brand Value vs Enterprise Value: Why the Numbers Look So Different

One reason RCB’s valuation confuses fans is the gap between reported figures. According to the Houlihan Lokey 2025 report, RCB’s brand value stands at $269 million (₹2,247 crore), the highest in the IPL. This metric measures brand strength, fan engagement, sponsorship pull, and recall. But brand value is only one component.

The enterprise value, which is what potential buyers are looking at, includes:

Central IPL media rights revenue

Sponsorship and licensing income

Merchandising and IP monetisation

Stadium related rights and matchday income

Women’s Premier League assets

Long-term league growth projections

When these are factored in, RCB’s asking price near $2 billion begins to make strategic sense, even if it appears aggressive at first glance.

The Kohli Premium: Why One Player Still Moves Markets

No IPL valuation discussion is complete without Virat Kohli. Despite being 37, Kohli remains the single biggest commercial asset in Indian cricket. Market analysts estimate that his presence alone adds a 10 to 15 percent premium to RCB’s valuation.

This is not about runs anymore. It is about:

Guaranteed broadcast attention

Sponsor confidence

Merchandise sales

Global fan connect

Even neutral fans consume RCB content because of Kohli. That kind of attention has a measurable business value, especially in a league increasingly driven by digital metrics. The key risk, which investors are actively modelling, is the post-Kohli transition. How RCB manage life after their biggest icon will heavily influence whether the $2 billion valuation proves justified over the next decade.

Digital Dominance: Where RCB Are Miles Ahead

As of January 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has solidified its position as one of the most followed sports franchises in the world, recently crossing the 50 million total followers mark across all social media platforms. Following their 2025 IPL title win, their digital growth surged by about 5 million followers in a single year. Here is the approximate breakdown of their community:

RCB Social Media Followers (January 2026)

Instagram: 21.6 Million

Facebook: 10.2 Million

X (Twitter): 7.6 Million

WhatsApp Channel: 7.5 Million

YouTube: 5.4 Million

Total Followers: ~52.3 Million

Most Engaged IPL Team: For the fifth consecutive year, RCB recorded the highest engagement in the IPL with over 2 billion total interactions (likes, comments, shares).

Global Top 5: On Instagram, RCB frequently ranks in the Top 5 most popular sports teams globally by engagement, often trailing only football giants like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

WhatsApp Dominance: They currently hold the record for the most followed IPL team on WhatsApp, a key platform for their direct fan engagement strategy.

The "12th Man Army": Their digital presence is largely credited to their dedicated fan base, which remained loyal through 18 years without a trophy before the 2025 breakthrough.

The WPL Factor: A Quiet but Crucial Multiplier

RCB’s women’s team winning the WPL title has added a layer of diversification few franchises can match. Owning both the men’s and women’s trophies simultaneously positions RCB as a multi-property sports brand, not a single-team asset. For institutional investors, that matters.

It opens doors to:

Separate sponsorship verticals

Gender-neutral brand campaigns

Long-term participation in women’s sports growth

In future valuation cycles, this could be one of the most underrated contributors to RCB’s price tag.

Bengaluru Advantage: Geography Still Matters

RCB’s home market is another hidden strength. Bengaluru is India’s tech capital, with high disposable income, deep corporate presence, and strong global connectivity. Franchise valuations consistently factor in city economics, and Bengaluru scores high across parameters. This is why RCB continue to command premium sponsorship deals, even in seasons where on-field results dip.

The Sale Process and the Poonawalla Bid

The most tangible signal of RCB’s valuation ceiling came when Adar Poonawalla publicly confirmed his intent to place a “strong and competitive” bid. RCB are owned by United Spirits Limited, controlled by Diageo, which initiated a strategic review in late 2025. The sale process is expected to conclude by March 31, 2026.

If the $2 billion figure is achieved, it would:

Double the previous IPL sale record set by Lucknow Super Giants

Place RCB among the most valuable single-team sports assets globally

Reset benchmarks for Indian sports ownership

RCB’s Valuation Is Bigger Than Cricket

RCB touching a possible $2 billion valuation is not just an IPL headline. It is a marker of how Indian sport has changed. RCB proved that relevance, fan connection, and digital power can rival trophies in building long-term value. The 2025 title removed the last doubt, but the business engine was already running at full speed. Investors are not buying a cricket team. They are buying a media brand, a fan economy, and a city-aligned consumer platform. The real test now begins. Can RCB sustain this value beyond Virat Kohli and beyond one championship season?