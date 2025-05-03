RCB vs CSK: Bengaluru Eye Historic Double Win Over Chennai In Crucial IPL 2025 Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Chennai Super Kings at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in what will be CSK’s final outing of IPL 2025, as they have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Earlier this season, RCB scripted a historic victory by defeating CSK at Chepauk for the first time in 17 years, ending a long-standing drought on Chennai’s home turf. This clash at Chinnaswamy marks the first meeting between the two sides since that memorable encounter.

The rivalry adds extra weight considering their contrasting journeys in IPL 2024. While CSK were playoff contenders midway through last season, RCB were languishing at the bottom. Yet, RCB pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in IPL history, winning six consecutive matches, including a thrilling win against CSK at Chinnaswamy, to storm into the playoffs.

Fast forward to IPL 2025, RCB have been one of the most consistent teams, securing seven wins in their first ten games. They’re firmly placed in the upper half of the table and will look to further strengthen their playoff claim with another home win. A victory here would take them to 16 points from 11 matches and all but seal their top-two finish.

On the other hand, CSK have had a rare off-season, sitting at the bottom with just two wins from ten matches. With their playoff hopes extinguished, they’ll be looking to salvage pride and gain momentum heading into the next season.

Interestingly, RCB is on the verge of a historic milestone. They have never beaten Chennai Super Kings twice in the league stage of any IPL season. A win on Saturday would not only mark that first but also add another memorable chapter to their fierce rivalry.

Head-to-Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru & Chennai Super Kings have faced 34 times in IPL history, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) holds the advantage with 21 wins, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured 12 wins.