RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview: Fantasy Picks, Squads, Captain, Vice-Captain, Best Playing 11s, Player Injury News From M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – Match At 7:30 PM IST, May 03

RCB vs CSK: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up for another high-voltage clash as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 52 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, are riding high on form and playoff momentum. Meanwhile, CSK, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, are battling to stay alive in the competition.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Match Details

Match: RCB vs CSK, Match 52, IPL 2025

Date: May 03, 2025 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: JioCinema, Star Sports Network

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 34

RCB Wins: 12

CSK Wins: 21

RCB vs CSK Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

Pitch Report

The Chinnaswamy pitch is known for its batting-friendly nature and short boundaries. High scores are common, and bowlers—especially pacers—will need variations to survive. Expect totals in the range of 190–210 if teams bat first.

Weather Report

Cricket fans might be in for a disappointing day as rain threatens to disrupt the highly anticipated clash. On Friday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru had to cancel their practice session due to showers, while Chennai Super Kings also faced a shortened training session. According to AccuWeather, daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 33°C, with a mix of sunshine, clouds, and the possibility of thunderstorms in some areas during the afternoon. The outlook doesn't improve in the evening either, with predictions of cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms in parts of the region, raising the chances of a delayed or shortened match.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction: IPL 2025

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Josh Hazelwood, Matheesha Pathirana, Yash Dayal

RCB vs CSK Match Prediction - Who Will Win?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in red-hot form and playing at home gives them a big boost. CSK, on the other hand, are desperate for points and will rely on experience and tactical play. With the playoffs in sight, this is a must-win for both.

Prediction: RCB hold a slight edge at home, but expect a cracking contest as CSK fight to keep their campaign alive.