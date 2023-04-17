RCB Vs CSK IPL 2023 Predicted Playing 11: Will MS Dhoni Come In As Impact Player, Ben Stokes And Sisanda Magala Ruled Out Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the first regular captain in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to come into a match as an ‘Impact Player’ when he gave up captaincy to Suryakumar Yadav and tool up that role against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni could follow Rohit’s example as he is nursing an injured knee ahead of IPL 2023 ‘Southern Derby’ against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru on Monday.

Dhoni was clearly struggling to run between the wickets in CSK’s last IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals although he managed to scored 32 off 17 balls with the bat and almost lifted his side to a victory. But CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed after the match that Dhoni has been dealing with a knee injury since the start of the IPL 2023.

If CSK are batting second, Dhoni could come in as the ‘Impact Player’ and replace one of the bowlers with Devon Conway capable of taking the wicketkeeping gloves in the first innings. Dhoni has been fulfilling the role of a finisher brilliantly in IPL 2023 – averaging 58 and has a strike-rate of over 214 this season.

Mike Hussey, Super Kings’ batting coach, suggested that MS Dhoni would manage his knee injury ‘as best as he can along the way’. CSK will continue to miss the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is nursing a toe injury, and South African pacer Sisanda Magala – who tore his webbing in his hand in the last game. Sri Lankan ‘slinger’ Matheesha Pathirana can be one of the options to replace Magala.

Fans are excited for this contest as this could be the last match in which MS Dhoni and former India skipper Virat Kohli can be facing off against each other. RCB can opt to replace Wayne Parnell with David Willey for this contest as the latter has more knowledge about the CSK team and players.

When it comes to ‘Impact Players’, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis may put his faith in Anuj Rawat once again like the DC game, although Rawat struggled with the bat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Predicted Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell/David Willey, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana/Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande