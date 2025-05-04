RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Ayush Mhatre Creates History, Surpasses Suresh Raina For This HUGE Milestone

Young Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ayush Mhatre created history during his team's IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The-17-year-old Mhatre played a sensational knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 94 from 55 balls with the help of nine fours and five sixes. However, his innings went in vain as CSK fell to a narrow two-run loss against RCB in Match No. 52 of IPL 2025 on Saturday.

During his impressive knock, Ayush, at the age of 17 years and 291 days, became the youngest player of Chennai Super Kings in IPL history to register a half-century. He surpassed Suresh Raina, who previously held the record after he slammed a fifty at 21 years and 148 days old against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2008.

Meanwhile, Mhatre also became the third youngest player to score a half-century in the IPL history.

Youngest Players To Score Fifty In IPL History

Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 14 years 32 days

Riyan Parag - 17 years 175 days

Ayush Mhatre - 17 years 291 days

Sanju Samson - 18 years 169 days

Ayush Mhatre's Journey In IPL 2025 So Far

Ayush Mhatre was signed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad. He made his IPL debut against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and impressed everyone, with his quickfire knock 32 off 15 balls.

The 17-year-old then scored 30 off 19 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Thereafter, he a low score of 7 against Punjab Kings in Chennai. However, Ayush bounced back against RCB and played a memorable knock for CSK in Bengaluru.

Mhatre has turned out to be the biggest positive for CSK during one of their toughest IPL campaigns.