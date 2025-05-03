RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Scripts History, Surpasses David Warner For All-Time Record
Virat Kohli, who opened the innings for RCB, scored a 33-ball 62 against Chennai Super Kings to create an all-time IPL record.
Trending Photos
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli on Saturday surpassed former Australia opener David Warner for an all-time record during his team's IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
The 36-year-old Kohli, who opened the innings for RCB, scored a 33-ball 62 against Chennai Super Kings after being invited to bat first. It was Kohli's seventh fifty of the season.
With this, Virat surpassed Warner for the record for the most runs scored by a batter against an opponent in the IPL history. Kohli has now scored 1146 runs against CSK.
Before Kohli, David Warner had hit a total of 1,134 runs against Punjab Kings.
Most Runs Against An Opponent In IPL History
1146 - Virat Kohli vs CSK
1134 - David Warner vs PBKS
1130 - Virat Kohli vs DC
1104 - Virat Kohli vs PBKS
1093 - David Warner vs KKR
Not only in IPL, no batter has now scored more runs against one opponent in T20 history than Kohli has against CSK. His all runs have come while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Most Runs Against An Opponent In T20s
1160 - Virat Kohli vs CSK
1154 - Virat Kohli vs DC
1134 - David Warner vs PBKS
1105 - Shikhar Dhawan vs CSK
1104 - Virat Kohli vs PBKS
Apart from Kohli, Jacob Bethell (55) and Romario Shepherd (53) also scored fine fifties as RCB posted a challenging total of 213-5 in 20 overs against CSK in the 52nd match of the IPL 2025 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv