RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Scripts History, Surpasses David Warner For All-Time Record

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli on Saturday surpassed former Australia opener David Warner for an all-time record during his team's IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The 36-year-old Kohli, who opened the innings for RCB, scored a 33-ball 62 against Chennai Super Kings after being invited to bat first. It was Kohli's seventh fifty of the season.

With this, Virat surpassed Warner for the record for the most runs scored by a batter against an opponent in the IPL history. Kohli has now scored 1146 runs against CSK.

Before Kohli, David Warner had hit a total of 1,134 runs against Punjab Kings.

Most Runs Against An Opponent In IPL History

1146 - Virat Kohli vs CSK

1134 - David Warner vs PBKS

1130 - Virat Kohli vs DC

1104 - Virat Kohli vs PBKS

1093 - David Warner vs KKR

Not only in IPL, no batter has now scored more runs against one opponent in T20 history than Kohli has against CSK. His all runs have come while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Most Runs Against An Opponent In T20s

1160 - Virat Kohli vs CSK

1154 - Virat Kohli vs DC

1134 - David Warner vs PBKS

1105 - Shikhar Dhawan vs CSK

1104 - Virat Kohli vs PBKS

Apart from Kohli, Jacob Bethell (55) and Romario Shepherd (53) also scored fine fifties as RCB posted a challenging total of 213-5 in 20 overs against CSK in the 52nd match of the IPL 2025 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.