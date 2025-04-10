RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2025: Fantasy Tips, Today's Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain Picks For Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals 24th Match
RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru fac Delhi Capitals in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Here's a detailed fantasy guide with top Dream11 picks, match preview, pitch report, probable playing XIs, and best captain & vice-captain choices for today’s game.
In what has unexpectedly shaped into a top-of-the-table encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on the unbeaten Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 24 of IPL 2025 at the high-scoring cauldron of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. With both teams sitting at six points and having displayed remarkable consistency, this clash is not just a battle for two points, but a statement of supremacy. RCB, under Andy Flower’s strategic guidance, come into the contest with three consecutive away wins, having recently pulled off a thrilling defensive win against Gujarat Titans. Their biggest hurdle remains their home form, and with the batting paradise of Chinnaswamy often turning into a graveyard for bowlers, toss becomes the uncontested king of the evening.
DC’s Unlikely Advantage: Breaks That Breathe Fire
The Delhi Capitals may have played just three games in 19 days, but the scheduling anomaly seems to be working in their favor. With ample rest and clarity in team selection, Ricky Ponting's men have gelled into a well-oiled unit. DC’s wins over Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants have highlighted their depth, bench strength, and strategic adaptability. The only concern brewing is Jake Fraser-McGurk’s ultra-aggressive batting. While explosive on flat decks, his inability to read pitch conditions has led to premature dismissals. However, Chinnaswamy’s fast outfield and true bounce might just be the redemption arc he needs.
Dream11 Fantasy Picks: Players to Watch Out For
Creating the perfect Dream11 fantasy team for RCB vs DC requires a blend of form, pitch awareness, and strategic intuition. Here's our take:
Top Fantasy Picks
Rajat Patidar (RCB) – Consistent and compact, Patidar is the glue in RCB’s middle order. His recent knocks underline his value, especially in pressure chases.
Axar Patel (DC) – A fantasy gem. His ability to chip in with bat and ball makes him a strong vice-captain pick.
Mitchell Starc (DC) – Back to his best with the ball, Starc is DC’s powerplay enforcer and a consistent wicket-taker.
Josh Hazlewood (RCB) – Masterful at the death, his economy and accuracy are crucial in Bangalore’s batting-friendly conditions.
KL Rahul (DC) – The calm amidst chaos. As the tournament’s most dependable batter, he remains a solid Dream11 captain choice.
RCB vs DC Probable Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli, Philip Salt (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Delhi Capitals
Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma/T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Pitch & Weather Report: Dew to Decide the Duel
Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium is infamous for high-scoring thrillers. The surface offers true bounce, and short boundaries provide six-hitting opportunities galore. With dew likely to set in during the second innings, teams will prefer chasing. Expect another 200+ score if the top order gets going. Weather in Bengaluru is expected to stay clear, with temperatures hovering around 33°C and humidity around 40%, adding a bit of challenge for pacers in the later stages.
Match Prediction: Momentum vs Freshness
RCB have the momentum. DC have the freshness. While RCB’s middle order and death bowling have looked solid, DC’s unbeaten streak and all-round balance give them a slight edge. With players like KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Mitchell Starc firing in tandem, Delhi look like the team to beat. However, never discount Chinnaswamy’s Virat Kohli magic. A vintage knock from him could turn the tables.
Final Dream11 Team Suggestion (Small League Focus)
Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Philip Salt
Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Jake Fraser-McGurk
All-rounders: Axar Patel (VC), Liam Livingstone, Vipraj Nigam
Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kuldeep Yadav
