RCB vs DC - Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar’s Bangalore Face Off Against Axar Patel’s Delhi- Check Stats And More

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has consistently been one of the most competitive teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite not yet clinching the coveted IPL trophy, their legacy, passionate fanbase, and star-studded line-ups have kept them at the heart of the tournament year after year.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals (DC) have emerged as the standout team of the 2025 season, remaining unbeaten so far. While they too are yet to lift their maiden IPL title in 18 seasons, DC's performance this year has reignited hopes among their supporters. Their only appearance in an IPL final came in 2020, but the way they're playing now suggests that a breakthrough could finally be on the horizon.



Head-to-Head

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have faced each other 31 times in the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bangalore holds an advantage with 19 wins out of 31, while Delhi Capitals (DC) secured 11 victories. One match was abandoned due to rain.

Performance at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

At their fortress, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have faced off 11 times. RCB has held a slight edge, winning 6 of those encounters. Delhi Capitals have managed 4 victories, while 1 match was abandoned due to rain. RCB’s familiarity with the high-scoring ground has often worked in their favor.

Performance at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Even at Delhi Capitals’ home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, RCB have enjoyed notable success. Out of 10 matches played between the two sides here, RCB have emerged victorious on 6 occasions, while DC have won 4. This surprising away dominance reflects RCB’s ability to perform under pressure, even in opposition territory.

Performance at Neutral Venues

When playing at neutral venues, the trend continues in RCB's favor. Out of 9 such matches, RCB has claimed 6 wins, with DC managing just 3. Whether home, away, or neutral, RCB has historically had the upper hand in this head-to-head rivalry.

Stats, RCB vs DC

Most Runs: Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for RCB with 1057 runs, while Rishabh Pant was the leading run scorer for DC with 421 runs against RCB.

Most Wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal was the leading wicket-taker for RCB with 15 wickets, while Kagiso Rabada was the leading wicket-taker for DC with 13 wickets against RCB.

With such a rich history and intense battles, the RCB vs DC rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.