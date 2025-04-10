RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Live Streaming: How To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Match 24 Online, TV, Mobile – Date, Time, Free App, Telecast Details

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is set to light up tonight as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in a high-stakes IPL 2025 clash. With both teams riding a wave of form—RCB boasting three wins and Delhi unbeaten so far—cricket fans across India are eagerly waiting for this showdown. Whether you're a die-hard RCB loyalist or a DC supporter, knowing where to watch the RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match live is key, and we’ve got you covered with all the essential live streaming details.

What Time Does the RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match Start?

The RCB vs DC match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST on Thursday, April 10, 2025. With Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium known for producing high-scoring thrillers, fans can expect fireworks from ball one.

Where Can You Watch RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Live on TV?

The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network, covering multiple regional languages for a personalized viewing experience. Channels broadcasting the game include:

Star Sports 1 (English)

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Kannada

No matter where you're tuning in from, these channels ensure that you don’t miss a single boundary, wicket, or on-field drama.

Is RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Available for Live Streaming Online?

Yes, the RCB vs DC IPL 2025 live stream will be available exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website. After offering free streaming for the past two IPL seasons, JioHotstar now requires a subscription for access to IPL 2025 matches. Fans can choose from affordable plans offering high-definition streams, multi-screen support, and ad-free options.

What Are the Best Devices to Stream RCB vs DC Online?

For seamless viewing, JioHotstar supports:

Smartphones (iOS & Android)

Smart TVs (Android TV, Fire TV, Apple TV)

Laptops and Desktops (via web browsers)

Tablets

With adaptive streaming technology, the app ensures crisp visuals even on slower networks—making it perfect for both home and on-the-go viewers.

Why Is This RCB vs DC Match a Must-Watch?

There’s more to this match than just points on the table. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Liam Livingstone form a dangerous top order for RCB, while KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Mitchell Starc lead a red-hot Delhi Capitals squad. Bengaluru’s flat pitch and short boundaries have historically produced IPL classics, and tonight promises to be no different.

RCB come into this game after a thrilling 12-run win over Mumbai Indians, while DC thumped CSK by 25 runs in their previous outing. Both teams are loaded with firepower and tactical depth, making this contest a potential season-definer.

What Does the Pitch and Weather Look Like?

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch is batting-friendly, with an average first-innings score of 168. However, teams chasing have enjoyed more success—winning 51 out of 92 matches. With a 40% chance of rain and humidity levels between 49-64%, weather interruptions could play a role. But unless there’s a downpour, expect a full match under the lights.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch in RCB vs DC?

Virat Kohli (RCB) – In scintillating touch this season, leading from the front.

KL Rahul (DC) – Anchoring Delhi’s top order with composed aggression.

Mitchell Starc (DC) – A game-changer with the new ball.

Rajat Patidar (RCB) – Captain, finisher, and the X-factor in crunch situations.