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NewsCricketRCB vs DC IPL 2026: Head-to-Head Stats, Playing XI, Pitch Report & All you need to know
RCB VS DC

RCB vs DC IPL 2026: Head-to-Head Stats, Playing XI, Pitch Report & All you need to know

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently striving to claim the top position in the IPL 2026 standings as they prepare to face a Delhi Capitals side searching for stable form.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 08:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The M Chinnaswamy Stadium maintains its reputation as a high-scoring ground favorable for batters.
  • Issues with Axar Patel's form and a lack of bowling consistency have hampered DC, with their only victories coming against lower-ranked opponents.
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RCB vs DC IPL 2026: Head-to-Head Stats, Playing XI, Pitch Report & All you need to knowCredits - Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently striving to claim the top position in the IPL 2026 standings as they prepare to face a Delhi Capitals side searching for stable form. While Virat Kohli remains the central figure for RCB's batting, the workload has been shared effectively by teammates such as Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, and Tim David. Conversely, the veteran batting order of Delhi has struggled for rhythm, leaving Sameer Rizvi as a primary contributor. Issues with Axar Patel's form and a lack of bowling consistency have hampered DC, with their only victories coming against lower-ranked opponents.

RCB vs DC Historical Record
Total Encounters: 34

RCB Victories: 21

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DC Victories: 12

No Result: 1

Pitch and Weather Conditions
The M Chinnaswamy Stadium maintains its reputation as a high-scoring ground favorable for batters. Notably, Lucknow Super Giants recently became the first team this year to fail to reach 200 here, being dismissed for 146, a target RCB reached in just 15.1 overs.

Probable Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma.

Impact Substitutes: Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav.

Delhi Capitals
Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Substitutes: Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana.

Match Details and Broadcast
Date: April 18, 2026 (Saturday)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Kick-off: 3:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Available via the JioHotstar app and website.

Television: Star Sports Network.

Full Squads
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal.

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