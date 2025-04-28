RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli Equals Ravindra Jadeja For SPECIAL IPL Record

Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli created an unique record during his teams' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Kohli played a key role in RCB's six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals with the bat, scoring 51 off 47 in the run chase. However, he created a record as a fielder and not a batter.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat equaled Ravindra Jadeja's record of most run outs affected by a fielder in the IPL. Kohli achieved this feat when he helped run out the Delhi batter Vipraj Nigam in the 20th over of Delhi's innings.

With this run-out, the run-outs affected by Kohli reached 24, which is equal to Jadeja's tally in the IPL. After Kohli and Jadeja, Suresh Raina is second on the list with 15 run outs and Manish Pandey is third with 14.

Most Run Outs Affected By A Fielder In IPL

Virat Kohli - 24

Ravindra Jadeja - 24

Suresh Raina - 15

Manish Pandey - 14

Dwayne Bravo - 14

RCB Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets

Riding on fantastic fifties from Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in the 46th match of the IPL 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Sunday.

Invited in to bat, KL Rahul top-scored with a 39-ball 41 but Delhi Capitals lost wickets in regular intervals before Tristan Stubbs' 18-ball 34 lifted them to a competitive total of 162 for 8. Bhuveshwar Kumar (3/33) and Josh Hazlewood (2/36) snapped three and two wickets respectively, while Krunal Pandya (1/28) and Yash Dayal (1/42) accounted for one wicket each for RCB.

In reply, RCB chased down the target in 18.3 overs with Pandya (73 not out) and Virat Kohli (51) making contrasting fifties. Tim David smashed 5-ball 19 not out and knocked off the winning runs. Axar Patel (2/19) snapped two wickets for Delhi Capitals.