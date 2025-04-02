RCB vs GT: Bengaluru’s IPL Fever Peaks With Free Auto Rides For Fans

RCB vs GT: Bengaluru is buzzing with excitement as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up to face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of IPL 2025 at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans are eagerly waiting for the high-voltage encounter, and amidst the cricket fever, a unique initiative has caught everyone’s attention free auto rides for RCB supporters.

Free Auto Rides for RCB Fans

A local auto driver, Azzu Sultan, has become a viral sensation after offering free rides to RCB fans wearing the team’s jersey. The heartwarming gesture was captured in an Instagram video, which quickly gained traction among cricket enthusiasts. Sultan, who operates near Indira Nagar metro station, clarified that his free rides would be available within a 5-kilometer radius, including trips to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. His act of kindness has been widely appreciated by fans, further adding to the electric atmosphere ahead of the big game.

RCB’s Strong Start in IPL 2025

RCB fans have more reasons to celebrate as their team has started the season in dominant fashion. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB has won both of their opening matches, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in away games. Their confident performances have raised expectations, and fans are hopeful for another strong display against GT.

BMTC Introduces Special Bus Services for IPL Fans

To ensure smooth transportation for cricket lovers, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced special bus services on match days. These buses will help ticket holders reach the stadium without hassle, reducing traffic congestion and making it easier for fans to enjoy the game.

With free auto rides, special bus services, and RCB’s strong form, the city is fully immersed in IPL fever. As the much-anticipated clash approaches, Bengaluru is set to witness another thrilling night of cricket.