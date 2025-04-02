RCB vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captian Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Match 730 PM 2nd April

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season continues to dazzle fans worldwide as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) prepare for an exciting encounter in Match 14. The match will be held at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST. With both teams in stellar form, this promises to be a thrilling battle. Let's dive into the details of this high-stakes clash, with a special focus on RCB vs GT Dream11 team prediction and fantasy picks.

Match Preview: RCB vs GT - A Clash of Titans

RCB, riding high on two consecutive victories, have set the tone for their IPL 2025 campaign. After a dominant 50-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their last match, they are eager to extend their unbeaten run at home. Virat Kohli's men will look to capitalize on the home advantage and continue their strong start to the season.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, bounced back from an opening match defeat to Punjab Kings with an impressive win over the Mumbai Indians. With confidence flowing through their ranks, GT will aim to challenge RCB and secure a vital win.

Key Players to Watch

Virat Kohli (RCB): The IPL's all-time top scorer, Kohli is in fantastic form, amassing 90 runs from two matches. His experience and ability to anchor the innings make him an ideal pick for both captain and vice-captain roles in your Dream11 team.

Shubman Gill (GT): The GT skipper has been a standout performer in the last few seasons. His consistency at the top order, coupled with 71 runs in the last match, makes him a key player to watch out for. He could be a great captaincy pick.

Sai Sudharsan (GT): With 137 runs in two matches, Sudharsan has emerged as a valuable asset for Gujarat. His solid form with the bat could play a pivotal role in his team's success.

Rajat Patidar (RCB): Another top-order batter to watch, Patidar has been in good touch, scoring 85 runs. His aggressive style will be crucial in setting a high target for GT.

RCB vs GT: Dream11 Fantasy Picks

For your RCB vs GT Dream11 prediction, here's a balanced team that could help you make the most out of this match:

Wicket-Keepers:

Jos Buttler (GT): The experienced wicketkeeper-batter is crucial in the middle order and can turn the game with his explosive batting.

Philip Salt (RCB): Salt’s form in the opening matches has been promising, and he could be a valuable addition to your team.

Batsmen:

Virat Kohli (RCB): The IPL legend’s consistency and ability to score big makes him a must-pick for your team.

Shubman Gill (GT): His ability to play long innings makes him an essential pick for fantasy cricket.

Sai Sudharsan (GT): Sudharsan’s recent form makes him a great choice to include in your Dream11 team.

All-rounders:

Liam Livingstone (RCB): Livingstone’s all-round abilities could make him a game-changer, capable of contributing with both bat and ball.

Rahul Tewatia (GT): Known for his finishing skills, Tewatia can add crucial runs in the lower order and provide valuable overs in the middle.

Bowlers:

Josh Hazlewood (RCB): Hazlewood’s pace can cause trouble on the M Chinnaswamy wicket, making him a top pick for your bowling unit.

Mohammed Siraj (RCB): Siraj’s experience in high-pressure situations and ability to pick up early wickets is a key asset.

Rashid Khan (GT): The Afghan leg-spinner is a master of middle-overs and can break partnerships with his pinpoint accuracy.

Kagiso Rabada (GT): Rabada’s raw pace and wicket-taking ability make him a valuable addition to any fantasy team.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices:

Captain: Virat Kohli or Shubman Gill – Both are in excellent form and have the potential to lead their teams to victory.

Vice-Captain: Sai Sudharsan or Rajat Patidar – Sudharsan’s attacking style could fetch big points, while Patidar’s stability provides a reliable alternative.

RCB vs GT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

M Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly pitch. The small boundaries and high altitude make it a paradise for batsmen. However, bowlers with variations, like slower balls and cutters, will find success. The weather in Bengaluru is expected to be mild, with temperatures around 23°C, and humidity levels at 57%, providing ideal conditions for a thrilling evening of cricket.

Injury Updates and Team News

As of now, there are no significant injury updates, but keep an eye on any last-minute changes after the toss, as these could affect the playing XI and impact your Dream11 team selection.

RCB vs GT: Who Will Win?

While Gujarat Titans are strong contenders with an impressive comeback win, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s balanced squad and home advantage make them the favorites. RCB’s deep batting line-up and experienced bowling attack are likely to overpower GT in this contest.