ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU VS GUJARAT TITANS DREAM11 TIPS AND PREDICTION

RCB vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans In M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, 7:30PM IST, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Prediction GT vs RCB T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 04, 2024, 08:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The upcoming IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) promises several compelling narratives. Virat Kohli's recent masterclass against spinners, where he scored 61 of his 70 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 179.41, sets the stage for a potential showdown with GT's spin trio. GT's bowling-heavy strategy may face challenges if they fail to contain Kohli, especially considering their spinners' recent struggles. Will Jacks' explosive century in the previous encounter adds excitement to RCB's batting lineup, potentially giving them an edge. Glenn Maxwell's return to form and Shubman Gill's quest to regain batting prowess further enhance the match's intrigue. GT's slow starts in the powerplay, coupled with the spin-friendly conditions at Bengaluru's pitch, could influence team strategies. Moreover, Faf du Plessis' vulnerability to spin adds an element of unpredictability to the contest. Despite the forecasted rain, both teams will aim to capitalize on their strengths and secure a crucial victory. With RCB's playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the match promises high stakes and intense competition as both teams vie for supremacy.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Shubman Gill (VC), Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Shahrukh Khan, Will Jacks, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

