RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans 14th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile, Apps & Online

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) is set to light up the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2, 2025. With both teams boasting explosive batting lineups, fans are in for a thrilling contest. But how can you catch all the action live? Here's everything you need to know about RCB vs GT live streaming, telecast details, and match timing across different regions.

Where to Watch RCB vs GT Live Streaming in India?

Indian fans can watch the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match live on Star Sports Network. For those who prefer online streaming, the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website, allowing free access to live action on mobile, smart TVs, and desktops.

How to Watch RCB vs GT Live in the USA?

Cricket fans in the United States can catch the live telecast of RCB vs GT IPL 2025 on Willow TV. The match will begin at 10:00 AM EST, ensuring an exciting morning of cricket action for viewers across the country.

Where to Stream RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Live in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the match live, starting at 02:00 PM UK time. Fans can also stream the game on Sky Go and other Sky Sports digital platforms.

What Are the Key Players to Watch in RCB vs GT?

RCB: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Josh Hazlewood

GT: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Tewatia

With Virat Kohli leading the charge for RCB and Shubman Gill spearheading GT’s batting attack, the contest is set to be electrifying.

What Is the Pitch Report for RCB vs GT at Chinnaswamy Stadium?

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its batting-friendly wicket, short boundaries, and high-scoring games. Expect a run-fest, with power hitters from both sides aiming to clear the ropes consistently. However, bowlers who can mix their pace and hit the right lengths will have a chance to make an impact.

What Is the Match Prediction for RCB vs GT?

With RCB playing their first home game of IPL 2025, they will have the advantage of home support. Their strong batting lineup and recent form make them slight favorites. However, GT’s resilience, especially after bouncing back with a win against Mumbai Indians, cannot be underestimated. Expect a high-scoring thriller that could go down to the wire.