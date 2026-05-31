RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 final: Bhuvneshwar Kumar creates history, equals Mohammed Shami for...

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar etched his name deeper into Indian Premier League history on Sunday. Striking early in the high-stakes IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the 36-year-old swing maestro equaled Mohammed Shami’s long-standing record for the most powerplay wickets by an Indian bowler in a single IPL edition.

Bhuvneshwar achieved the historic feat by dismissing Gujarat Titans star opener Sai Sudharsan within the first six overs, providing RCB with a massive breakthrough after captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to field.



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Matching Mohammed Shami's Record

Heading into the IPL 2026 playoffs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had already terrorized top orders across the teams during the league stage alone. With his early strike in the final, he reached 17 wickets in the powerplay for the 2026 season - drawing level with Mohammed Shami’s spectacular standard set during the 2023 edition for Gujarat Titans.

Most wickets in overs 1-6 in an IPL edition

19 - Kagiso Rabada in 2026

17 - Mohammed Shami in 2023

17 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 2026

16 - Mitchell Johnson in 2013

16 - Trent Boult in 2020

A Vintage Season For The King Of Swing

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's performance in the 2026 final capped off an extraordinary, rolled-back-the-years campaign. Finishing his four overs with stellar figures of 2/29 - which included the crucial later scalp of the dangerous Jason Holder - the Meerut-born pacer took his overall tally for the season to 26 wickets.

Earlier in the tournament, he became the first Indian bowler in IPL history to breach the 25-wicket mark in multiple seasons, mirroring his peak 2017 campaign (26 wickets) where he won the Purple Cap with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Lineup For RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill (captain), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, and Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, and Rasikh Salam Dar

GT Impact Substitutes: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, and R Sai Kishore

RCB Impact Substitutes: Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chohan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, and Jordan Cox