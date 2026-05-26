RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Who advances to final if rain washes out Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala?

The stage is set for an epic showdown at the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to face the formidable Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2026 playoffs on Tuesday, May 26 in Dharamshala.

A win for either side secures a direct ticket to the final on May 31 in Ahmedabad. However, with rain a common threat in the hills, fans are wondering what happens if the weather forces a washout.



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The Dharamshala Weather Forecast

Notably, Dharamshala's mountain weather is notoriously unpredictable. According to local meteorological reports, meteorological conditions leading up to the 7:30 PM IST match show a greater than 50 percent chance of rainfall throughout the late afternoon.

While the possibility of active showers decreases as the evening progresses, a soaked outfield or sustained early rain could drastically delay or truncate the fixture.

IPL Playoff Rain Rules: No Reserve Day For Qualifier 1

Unlike the IPL Final, which has a dedicated reserve day, Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 do not have reserve days. Instead, the BCCI builds in extra time instead to try and produce a result on the scheduled day.

Extra Time Provision: Up to 120 minutes (2 hours) of additional playing time is available for playoff matches. Officials will use this to reduce overs if needed, aiming to complete at least a shortened game.

Minimum Overs For A Result: A match is considered valid only if both teams face a minimum of 5 overs each. Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method applies for any shortened contest to decide the winner.

Super Over Option: If the scores are level after a completed (shortened) match, a Super Over (or more if needed) can decide the winner, provided time allows within the extra 120 minutes.



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Complete Washout Scenario

If persistent rain prevents even 5 overs per side (or a Super Over) despite the extra 120 minutes, the match is abandoned with no result. In this case, IPL playing conditions dictate that the team that finished higher in the league stage standings advances.

RCB, having topped the points table, would advance directly to the Final.

GT (presumed 2nd place) would drop to face the winner of the Eliminator (contested between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals) in Qualifier 2 for a second ticket to the final.

This rule gives a significant advantage to the top-ranked team and it has been consistent in recent IPL seasons.

Why This Matters For RCB and GT

RCB (led by figures like Virat Kohli and new captain Rajat Patidar) earned the top spot through a strong league campaign and would benefit hugely from a washout.

GT (captained by Shubman Gill) would get a second chance but face a tougher path with travel from Dharamshala to New Chandigarh for Qualifier 2.

Dharamshala's weather can be unpredictable, especially in the evenings, but forecasts and ground staff efforts (covers, drainage) often help. The 120-minute buffer has saved many games in IPL in the past.