RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview: Fantasy Picks, Squads, Captain, Vice-Captain, Best Playing 11s, Player Injury News From Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru - Match At 7:30 PM IST, May 17

IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumes this Saturday after a 10-day break brought on by border tensions between India and Pakistan. The first game back is set to be a high-stakes encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB Aim to Seal Playoff Spot

RCB, currently second on the table with 16 points from 11 matches, are just one win away from securing their playoff berth. Before the break, the Rajat Patidar-led side was on a four-match winning streak, showcasing balanced performances and growing confidence.

RCB appear better prepared to resume their campaign with several key players returning to action. Skipper Rajat Patidar, who missed recent games due to a finger injury, has returned to the nets. Overseas stars like Phil Salt, Tim David, and Liam Livingstone have also rejoined the squad, strengthening their options heading into this crucial tie.

However, injuries to Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Hazlewood remain a concern for the Bengaluru franchise, with no clear timeline for their return to the playing XI.

Virat Kohli to Draw Spotlight After Retirement

The biggest attraction of the evening will undoubtedly be Virat Kohli, who recently made headlines with his sudden retirement from Test cricket. While fans are expected to show support by donning white attire at the stadium, Kohli is known to rely more on his internal motivation than external fanfare. His presence will be crucial as RCB aim to maintain their winning momentum.

KKR's Playoff Hopes Hang in Balance

On the other hand, KKR, placed sixth with playoff hopes still alive, will see this match as a must-win. They have won two of their last three matches, but the 10-day break has hampered their momentum. More critically, they face challenges in their batting consistency.

Only Ajinkya Rahane and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi have shown signs of form in the top order, while the rest of the lineup continues to struggle. The absence of Moeen Ali, sidelined due to illness, further complicates KKR’s batting plans.

Their bowling unit, however, has shown discipline and resilience, keeping them in matches even when their batting faltered.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025: Match Details

Match: RCB vs KKR, Match 55, IPL 2025

Date: May 17, 2025 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: JioCinema, Star Sports Network

Weather Forecast

Bengaluru is expected to witness clear skies with mild temperatures around 27–29°C in the evening. There is minimal chance of rain, and dew is likely to play a role in the second innings, possibly aiding chasing sides.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction: IPL 2025

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Rajat Patidar, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma

Captain Pick: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain Pick: Andre Russell

Injury Updates

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal (finger injury) and Josh Hazlewood (niggle) are likely to miss the clash.

KKR: Moeen Ali remains unavailable due to illness.

RCB vs KKR Match Prediction – Who Will Win?

RCB are currently in strong form with four straight wins and have the home advantage at a venue where they’ve historically performed well. KKR, meanwhile, face inconsistency in their batting and will miss key players like Moeen Ali.

Prediction

RCB start as favorites due to their momentum, squad depth, and conditions. However, KKR have the firepower especially with all-rounders like Russell and Narine to pull off an upset if their batting clicks.