RCB vs KKR FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch IPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders 58th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs online

RCB vs KKR: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to resume this Saturday, May 17, after a 10-day break triggered by border tensions between India and Pakistan. And what better way to restart the league than with a blockbuster showdown between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB Eyeing Playoff Berth

RCB, currently second on the points table with 16 points from 11 matches, need just one more win to seal their playoff berth. Led by stand-in captain Rajat Patidar, the team entered the break on the back of a dominant four-match winning streak, showcasing improved cohesion across departments.

The break may have come at a tricky time, but RCB look poised to continue their fine form. Patidar has returned to training after recovering from a finger injury, and the team has been bolstered by the return of overseas players like Phil Salt, Tim David, and Liam Livingstone. However, Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Hazlewood remain unavailable due to injury concerns.

RCB vs KKR: Spotlight on Virat Kohli

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, creating a wave of emotion among fans. Bengaluru fans are expected to don white attire in tribute, though Kohli himself remains focused on his game rather than fanfare. His leadership and presence at the crease will be crucial for RCB as they aim to maintain momentum and push for a top-two finish.

KKR in a Must-Win Situation

KKR, on the other hand, sit at sixth place and are fighting to stay in the playoff race. While they won two of their last three matches before the break, the pause in action might have disrupted their rhythm. The batting unit remains a cause for concern, with only Ajinkya Rahane and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi showing consistency at the top. The absence of Moeen Ali, ruled out due to illness, adds further pressure. Despite their struggles with the bat, KKR’s bowling attack has been impressive. Bowlers like Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Suyash Sharma have delivered disciplined performances that have kept the team competitive.

RCB vs KKR: LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2025 match take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2025 match is scheduled for Saturday, May 17.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2025 match take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2025 match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2025 match begin?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2025 match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2025 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2025 match will be televised live on Star Sports and Sports 18 Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2025 match?

The live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioCinema and Hotstar app and website.

With RCB in top form and KKR fighting to stay in the playoff race, this encounter promises high drama and intense competition. Whether the home advantage fuels Bengaluru's winning momentum or Kolkata springs a surprise will be the key narrative to watch unfold.

As IPL 2025 resumes, all eyes will be on this high-stakes encounter that could shape the playoff race. RCB look to seal their spot, while KKR fight for survival a perfect recipe for a Saturday night thriller.