RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Complete Weather & Pitch Report Here

IPL 2025: The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin with a thrilling opening match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, March 22. The high-profile encounter will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Interestingly, these two teams also played in the first-ever IPL match back in 2008.

RCB vs KKR Weather Report: Rain Likely To Interrupt

The weather in Kolkata could play a big role in the opening match. There is a 50% chance of scattered showers, which could lead to delays or interruptions. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C in the daytime and could drop to 22°C at night. Humidity will be on the higher side, reaching up to 81%, while wind speeds will range between 10 km/h and 15 km/h.

KKR’s Title Defence Under New Captain

KKR had a dominant campaign in IPL 2024 under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. They finished at the top of the table with nine wins from 14 matches, securing 20 points. The team then defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 before beating them again in the final to lift their third IPL trophy. However, this season, there has been a major change in leadership. With Iyer moving to Punjab Kings, veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane will captain the side.

RCB’s Road to Redemption

RCB had a rollercoaster campaign last season. They had a disastrous start, winning just one of their first eight games and sitting at the bottom of the points table. However, they bounced back strongly, winning crucial matches, including a must-win clash against Chennai Super Kings, to reach the playoffs. Their journey ended in the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals, but they showed great fighting spirit. With Faf du Plessis now playing for Delhi Capitals, young batter Rajat Patidar has been given the captaincy for the 2025 season.

KKR vs RCB: Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is known to be batting-friendly, offering good bounce and a flat surface that helps stroke play. However, as the match progresses, spinners could come into play and trouble the batters. Historically, teams batting first have done well on this pitch, making the toss a crucial factor in the game.

With KKR aiming for a strong start under Rahane and RCB looking to build a new legacy under Patidar, the IPL 2025 opener promises to be an exciting contest. Fans will be hoping that the rain stays away for a full game at Eden Gardens.