RCB Vs LSG IPL 2023 Weather And Pitch Report: Rain To Play Spoilsport In Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium? Check Here

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. Faf du Plessis-led RCB got off to a flying start in their IPL 2023 season as they defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians by a fine margin at home. However, they were outclassed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the next game as their spinners ran havoc on RCB's middle order at Eden Gardens.

LSG have won both their games at home so far but they struggled against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk stadium. This game is crucial for both the teams to gain some confidence for the upcoming clashes.

On paper, Royal Challengers Bangalore have a very strong and experienced lineup and they are the favorites to win this contest. However, LSG have proven that they also a side that should not be taken lightly especially after the addition of Kyle Mayers and pacer Mark Wood this season.

IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy cricket stadium is known as a paradise for batters. Anything around 180 on board is considered as chasable at the venue. Royal Challengers Bangalore are expected to clinch their second victory of the season at their home. (READ: IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan Played One Of The Best T20 Innings I Have Ever Seen, Says Brian Lara)

IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG Weather Report

As per the weather forecast, it will be a sunny afternoon in Bengaluru. The temperature is expected to be between 33 to 20 degree Celsius. There is no prediction of rain or a thunderstorm at the venue. The sunset is expected at 6:32 PM (IST).

RCB vs LSG Predicted 11

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis/Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham/Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan/Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj.