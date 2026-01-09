RCB vs MI WPL 2026 Opener Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live On TV & Online In India?

All roads lead to Navi Mumbai as the Women’s Premier League 2026 begins with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women. The season opener promises star power, tactical battles, and massive fan interest across live streaming platforms worldwide.

Why Is MI vs RCB the Biggest WPL 2026 Curtain-Raiser?

Defending champions Mumbai Indians enter the fourth edition with momentum and depth. Royal Challengers Bengaluru arrive with renewed belief under Smriti Mandhana, who begins her fourth season as captain, armed with fresh reinforcements and proven match-winners.

This rivalry has delivered tight finishes and standout individual performances. With a near-even head-to-head record, the opener sets the tone for what could be the most competitive WPL season yet.

How Strong Are RCB Under Smriti Mandhana This Season?

Mandhana’s leadership remains central to RCB’s ambitions. Her calm presence at the top, combined with explosive support from Grace Harris and Georgia Voll, gives the Bengaluru side serious batting firepower.

The inclusion of experienced all-rounders like Nadine de Klerk and Radha Yadav adds balance. Richa Ghosh’s finishing ability and Lauren Bell’s swing bowling could decide crunch moments, especially under lights.

RCB’s challenge will be selection clarity. With multiple overseas options, getting the right XI could define their start to the campaign.

Can Mumbai Indians Defend Their Crown in Style?

Mumbai Indians boast arguably the strongest core in WPL 2026. Harmanpreet Kaur leads a squad stacked with international match-winners, including Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr.

Shabnim Ismail’s raw pace, supported by Saika Ishaque’s control, makes MI a threat in all conditions. Their ability to adapt mid-game has been a defining trait of their title-winning run.

Starting the season at DY Patil gives MI familiarity, which could be decisive in the opener.

What Makes the DY Patil Pitch a Key Talking Point?

The DY Patil surface has traditionally challenged batters early. Spongy bounce and seam movement often demand patience in the first innings.

As the game progresses, dew plays a major role. Chasing becomes significantly easier, making the toss crucial. Teams winning the toss are likely to bowl first and back their batting depth later.

Where to Watch MI vs RCB WPL 2026 Live Streaming?

Fans worldwide will have multiple live streaming and broadcast options for the season opener.

India

Star Sports Network; JioHotstar

Australia

Fox Cricket; Kayo Sports

USA and Canada

Sling TV via Willow TV

UK

Sky Sports Cricket

South Africa and Sub-Saharan regions

SuperSport

New Zealand

Sky Sports 1

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, 1st Match

Tournament: Women’s Premier League 2026

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Date: 9 January 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST | 2:00 PM GMT

Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 7

RCB Wins: 4

MI Wins: 3

Squads to Watch Tonight

RCB: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Shreyanka Patil, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, D Hemalatha, others.

MI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Sajana Sajeevan, others.