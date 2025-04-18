RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2025: Fantasy Tips, Today's Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain Picks For Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings 34th Match
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Punjab Kings in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Here's a detailed fantasy guide with top Dream11 picks, match preview, pitch report, probable playing XIs, and best captain & vice-captain choices for today’s game.
Trending Photos
The Indian Premier League 2025 continues to deliver thrilling contests, and Match 34 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru promises to be no different. With both teams sitting comfortably in the top four, this game has major playoff implications.
Happy Birthday KL Rahul: All About His Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend Nidhhi Agerwal - In Pics
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Clash of the Titans in Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are third on the IPL 2025 points table with four wins in six matches. Despite two losses, both at home, Faf du Plessis’ men bounced back in style by defeating Rajasthan Royals with a commanding 8-wicket win in their previous outing.
Punjab Kings, meanwhile, scripted history by defending the lowest total in IPL history — 111 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Their bowling brilliance has propelled them to fourth place, also with four wins in six matches. This sets the stage for a high-octane showdown where momentum, form, and fantasy potential all collide.
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report
The Bengaluru surface has traditionally been a batting paradise, but this season, it has offered equal assistance to both pacers and spinners. With a balanced pitch and short boundaries, expect a high-scoring encounter if dew comes into play. Teams will prefer chasing, with an average first innings score of 171.
Weather Report – RCB vs PBKS, April 18
Expect clear skies and warm conditions with temperatures hovering around 30.5°C and 42% humidity. Ideal conditions for a full 40-over contest under lights.
Dream11 Fantasy Tips – RCB vs PBKS Best Picks
Top Captaincy Picks
Virat Kohli (RCB) – The backbone of the RCB batting line-up, Kohli has amassed 248 runs in six games. With over 8000 IPL runs, he’s a consistent fantasy goldmine, especially on home turf.
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) – In red-hot form, Iyer has scored 250 runs at a blistering strike rate of 208. With three fifties in six matches, he is the safest captaincy option from Punjab Kings.
Vice-Captain Choices
Marco Jansen (PBKS) – Jansen offers value with both bat and ball, and his death-over prowess makes him a top vice-captain candidate.
Philip Salt (RCB) – With 208 runs and a strike rate above 150, Salt is a game-changer at the top. His wicketkeeping adds bonus points in fantasy leagues.
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Predicted Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Philip Salt (wk)
Jitesh Sharma
Rajat Patidar (C)
Virat Kohli
Devdutt Padikkal
Tim David
Liam Livingstone
Krunal Pandya
Yash Dayal
Josh Hazlewood
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Impact Subs: Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi
Punjab Kings
Prabhsimran Singh (wk)
Shreyas Iyer (C)
Nehal Wadhera
Glenn Maxwell
Shashank Singh
Marcus Stoinis
Marco Jansen
Arshdeep Singh
Yuzvendra Chahal
Xavier Bartlett
Harpreet Brar
Injury Update: Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of IPL 2025. Bartlett is expected to retain his spot in the XI.
Avoidable Picks – Players to Reconsider
Suyash Sharma (RCB) – Unlikely to feature in the playing XI.
Yash Thakur (PBKS) – Minimal game time this season, may not fetch points.
Head-to-Head Record
In their last 11 encounters, RCB leads with 6 wins to PBKS's 5. Expect this record to tighten in what promises to be a neck-and-neck contest.
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Today Match: Final Tips
With power-packed batters like Kohli and Iyer, and match-winners like Hazlewood, Chahal, and Stoinis, fantasy users should aim for a well-balanced combination. Prioritize in-form players and ensure your captain-vice captain duo can influence both innings.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv