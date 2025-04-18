The Indian Premier League 2025 continues to deliver thrilling contests, and Match 34 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru promises to be no different. With both teams sitting comfortably in the top four, this game has major playoff implications.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Clash of the Titans in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are third on the IPL 2025 points table with four wins in six matches. Despite two losses, both at home, Faf du Plessis’ men bounced back in style by defeating Rajasthan Royals with a commanding 8-wicket win in their previous outing.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, scripted history by defending the lowest total in IPL history — 111 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Their bowling brilliance has propelled them to fourth place, also with four wins in six matches. This sets the stage for a high-octane showdown where momentum, form, and fantasy potential all collide.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The Bengaluru surface has traditionally been a batting paradise, but this season, it has offered equal assistance to both pacers and spinners. With a balanced pitch and short boundaries, expect a high-scoring encounter if dew comes into play. Teams will prefer chasing, with an average first innings score of 171.

Weather Report – RCB vs PBKS, April 18

Expect clear skies and warm conditions with temperatures hovering around 30.5°C and 42% humidity. Ideal conditions for a full 40-over contest under lights.

Dream11 Fantasy Tips – RCB vs PBKS Best Picks

Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli (RCB) – The backbone of the RCB batting line-up, Kohli has amassed 248 runs in six games. With over 8000 IPL runs, he’s a consistent fantasy goldmine, especially on home turf.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) – In red-hot form, Iyer has scored 250 runs at a blistering strike rate of 208. With three fifties in six matches, he is the safest captaincy option from Punjab Kings.

Vice-Captain Choices

Marco Jansen (PBKS) – Jansen offers value with both bat and ball, and his death-over prowess makes him a top vice-captain candidate.

Philip Salt (RCB) – With 208 runs and a strike rate above 150, Salt is a game-changer at the top. His wicketkeeping adds bonus points in fantasy leagues.

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Philip Salt (wk)

Jitesh Sharma

Rajat Patidar (C)

Virat Kohli

Devdutt Padikkal

Tim David

Liam Livingstone

Krunal Pandya

Yash Dayal

Josh Hazlewood

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Impact Subs: Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi

Punjab Kings

Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Nehal Wadhera

Glenn Maxwell

Shashank Singh

Marcus Stoinis

Marco Jansen

Arshdeep Singh

Yuzvendra Chahal

Xavier Bartlett

Harpreet Brar

Injury Update: Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of IPL 2025. Bartlett is expected to retain his spot in the XI.

Avoidable Picks – Players to Reconsider

Suyash Sharma (RCB) – Unlikely to feature in the playing XI.

Yash Thakur (PBKS) – Minimal game time this season, may not fetch points.

Head-to-Head Record

In their last 11 encounters, RCB leads with 6 wins to PBKS's 5. Expect this record to tighten in what promises to be a neck-and-neck contest.

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Today Match: Final Tips

With power-packed batters like Kohli and Iyer, and match-winners like Hazlewood, Chahal, and Stoinis, fantasy users should aim for a well-balanced combination. Prioritize in-form players and ensure your captain-vice captain duo can influence both innings.