The stage is set for a historic conclusion to the Indian Premier League 2025 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Punjab Kings in the much-anticipated final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After 18 years of heartbreak, near-misses, and rebuilding seasons, one of these franchises will finally lift the IPL trophy. Neither RCB nor PBKS have ever won the IPL. For both teams, IPL 2025 has been a redemption arc — defined by powerful performances, smart captaincy, and a burning desire to rewrite history. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, stormed into the finals by crushing Punjab in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS took the hard route — bouncing back with a record-breaking chase against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

Head-to-Head Record

Out of 36 matches played between RCB and PBKS in IPL history, both teams are neck-and-neck with 18 wins each. However, Bengaluru holds the edge in IPL 2025, winning two of their three encounters, including a dominant win in Qualifier 1.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025: Fantasy Cricket Tips & Dream11 Prediction

Top Dream11 Picks

Batters:

Virat Kohli – The veteran continues to be RCB’s anchor, delivering match-defining innings when it matters most.

Rajat Patidar – Has grown into a mature leader and consistent run-getter throughout the tournament.

Shreyas Iyer – PBKS’s captain fantastic. His 87* in Qualifier 2 under pressure was a masterclass in calm aggression.

All-rounders:

Marcus Stoinis – His big-hitting and handy overs with the ball make him a top fantasy pick.

Romario Shepherd – An X-factor player with both bat and ball. Capable of swinging momentum single-handedly.

Bowlers:

Josh Hazlewood – Lethal with the new ball and reliable at the death.

Yuzvendra Chahal – Experienced spinner with a knack for breaking partnerships.

Harpreet Brar – A silent performer, capable of choking runs in the middle overs and picking up key wickets.

Wicketkeepers:

Josh Inglis – Dependable with the gloves and explosive in the powerplay.

Jitesh Sharma – A hard-hitter in the lower order who can fetch crucial Dream11 points.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain: Virat Kohli / Shreyas Iyer

Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis / Rajat Patidar

RCB vs PBKS: Probable Playing XIs

RCB Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar (c), Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

PBKS Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pitch Report – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium has historically offered true bounce, favoring batters under lights. However, with finals pressure and the possibility of dew later in the evening, spinners may come into play during the first innings. A first-innings score of 180+ could be par on this track.

Match Prediction: Who Will Win the IPL 2025 Final?

AI tools are split, but RCB slightly edges ahead due to their red-hot form and composure in knockout games. Their comprehensive win over PBKS in Qualifier 1 adds to their confidence. However, Punjab’s resilience under Shreyas Iyer — especially the thrilling chase against MI — means they won’t go down without a fight.

Prediction: RCB to lift their maiden IPL trophy — but expect a thriller till the last over.