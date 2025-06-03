RCB vs PBKS Final Faces Weather Woes: Is There A Reserve Day For IPL Final?

The stage is set at the majestic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in what promises to be a blockbuster IPL 2025 final. After 18 long seasons of heartbreaks and near misses, one of these two passionate fan-favourite franchises will finally break the jinx and lift their maiden IPL trophy.

But in the much-awaited final of IPL 2025, the rain is expected to spoil the excitement and the match as it is cloudy out there in Ahmedabad. In the last match at this venue, rain caused a 2-hour delay, pushing the start to 9:30 PM. Fortunately, no overs were lost. For the final, there’s a small chance of afternoon showers, but the evening is expected to be partly cloudy, allowing the match to proceed on schedule.

What Happens If Rain Disrupts the Final?

Extra Time Provision: On the scheduled match day, up to 120 minutes of additional time is allocated to accommodate weather-related delays.

Reserve Day: If the match cannot be completed today, it will continue on the reserve day, June 4.

No Result Scenario: Should the match be washed out on both days, the team that finished higher in the league stage standings will be declared the IPL 2025 champion. In this case, Punjab Kings, having topped the league table, would be awarded the title.

Tied Match: If the ends in a tie, a Super Over will be played to determine the winner. If the Super Over is also tied or cannot be conducted due to weather, the team with the higher league stage ranking, Punjab Kings, will be declared the winner.

Squad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash