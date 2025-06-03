RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final Ahmedabad Weather LIVE Updates: Will Rain Shatter RCB’s Title Hopes Against PBKS?

RCB vs PBKS: The stage is set for the biggest clash of IPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are chasing their first-ever IPL trophy after 18 seasons of heartbreak. But while fans hope for a thrilling match, the weather may spoil the fun.

RCB, PBKS Eye Maiden Title

RCB and PBKS are two of the most passionate teams in the IPL, yet neither has lifted the trophy. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar and backed by Virat Kohli, are desperate to finally win the title. PBKS, captained by Shreyas Iyer, finished on top of the IPL points table and are looking to cap their dream run with silverware.

Is Rain A Threat in Ahmedabad Today?

Yes, there is some chance of rain in Ahmedabad on the day of the final Tuesday, 3 June.

From 10 AM to 3 PM, the chance of rain is between 15–20%

By 4 PM, rain chances rise to 49%

At 5 PM, chances go up to 57%

Rain probability stays around 51% at 6 PM

However, there is good news for fans the forecast improves after 7 PM.

At 7 PM (toss time), rain chance drops to just 5%

From 8 PM onwards, it's even lower around 2%

This means the match is very likely to happen, even if there’s a delay early in the evening.

Is There a Reserve Day for the Final?

Yes, the IPL 2025 final has a reserve day Wednesday, 4 June. The BCCI has also made arrangements to extend play by 2 extra hours on Tuesday itself in case of weather interruptions.

What If the Final Is Washed Out?

In case the match cannot be completed on both Tuesday and the reserve day, PBKS will be declared the winner. Why?

PBKS finished first in the league stage, ahead of RCB. Both teams had 19 points, but PBKS had a better Net Run Rate (NRR). This is as per the official IPL rules, although it would be a heartbreaking way for RCB to lose the final.

So, Will the Match Happen Today?

Based on the latest weather forecast, there’s a chance of light showers, especially in the late afternoon. But the rain is expected to stop before match time, which means the IPL 2025 final will likely be played tonight.

We’ll be following the latest weather developments from Ahmedabad throughout the day. Keep checking back here for live weather updates and all the action from the RCB vs PBKS final.