RCB Vs PBKS ipl 2025 final live streaming details: when where and how to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile apps online

It all comes down to this — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off tonight in the Indian Premier League 2025 Final at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The clash of two sides chasing their maiden IPL title promises high-voltage action starting at 7:30 PM IST (02:00 PM GMT). With both franchises hungry to break their trophy drought, this final isn’t just a match — it’s history in the making.

How To Watch RCB vs PBKS IPL Final Live For Free Online And On TV?

Cricket fans can catch the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final live streaming on multiple platforms. If you're in India, the game will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. For those looking to stream it on the go, the JioCinema app offers free live streaming of the IPL 2025 final with multilingual commentary.

For viewers in the USA, Willow TV holds the broadcast rights, while Sky Sports Cricket will air the match live in the UK. Meanwhile, fans around the world can also stream it via the official IPL website and affiliated OTT platforms.

What Are The Key Head-To-Head Stats Between RCB and PBKS?

Tonight's clash brings two equally matched teams in terms of past encounters. RCB and PBKS have met 36 times in IPL history, and the record is neck-and-neck: 18 wins apiece. While RCB has a 0-3 record in IPL finals, PBKS also carries the burden of a loss in their only previous final appearance (2014).

Can Virat Kohli's RCB finally rewrite the script? Or will Shreyas Iyer's PBKS script a fairy-tale finish to a consistent campaign?

Which Apps And Platforms Offer RCB vs PBKS Free Live Streaming?

If you're looking for RCB vs PBKS free live streaming, JioCinema is your best bet in India — offering full HD coverage with expert panel analysis and highlights. Other apps providing real-time updates and streaming options include:

Disney+ Hotstar (with subscription)

Airtel Xstream

Vi App (for Vi users)

JioTV (for Jio SIM users)

Outside India, ESPN+, SkyGo, and Willow TV App cater to international fans. All these platforms make it easier than ever to watch RCB vs PBKS live on mobile, laptop, or smart TV.

What Are The Predicted XIs For The IPL 2025 Final?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Impact Player: Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh

What Are The Key Moments And Matchups To Watch?

The battle between Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli will be one to watch — former teammates, now opponents, facing off on the biggest night of the season. Also keep an eye on Josh Hazlewood vs Shreyas Iyer and Liam Livingstone vs Arshdeep Singh, all of which could shape the outcome in the powerplay overs.

Weather conditions remain a mild concern, with forecasts predicting brief afternoon showers in Ahmedabad. However, the skies are expected to clear in time for the toss.

Why Is This Match So Special For RCB and PBKS Fans?

Both teams have carried the weight of expectations for over a decade without a title to show for it. For RCB, this could be Virat Kohli’s crowning moment, possibly his final as a player. For PBKS, led by a composed Shreyas Iyer, the final is a chance to turn consistent performances into silverware.

With stadiums packed, fan parks buzzing, and digital viewership expected to break records, this RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final live match isn’t just cricket — it’s a cultural event.