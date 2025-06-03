RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 FINAL: Pitch, Weather Report For High-Stakes Clash In Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

IPL Final 2025: The big day is finally here as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. These two teams have already faced each other in Qualifier 1, where RCB won easily by 8 wickets. But Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, bounced back strongly by defeating five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to reach the final again. Both teams are full of confidence, and the match promises to be an exciting one. But in the end, only one team will take home the IPL trophy today.

Familiar Foes Meet Again

This will be the fourth time PBKS and RCB face off this season. So far, RCB leads the head-to-head 2-1, with one of those wins coming in Qualifier 1. PBKS, however, will be keen to settle scores in the final and take home their first IPL trophy.

Experience vs Fresh Challenge

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer is no stranger to IPL finals. He has led three different teams to the final, winning once with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024. On the other hand, Rajat Patidar has been a first-time captain this season, but has shown great maturity in leading RCB this far. Both captains bring unique qualities to the table Iyer’s experience and Patidar’s fearless leadership which has helped their teams reach this blockbuster clash.

RCB vs PBKS: Pitch Report

The final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where a mixed soil pitch is expected. The pitch is known to favour batting, as seen in the high-scoring game between PBKS and Gujarat Titans in March. However, the stadium's big boundaries may test the batters’ power-hitting skills. Bowlers might struggle to get help from the surface, so smart variations and field placements will be key.

RCB vs PBKS: Weather Report

In the last match at this venue, rain caused a 2-hour delay, pushing the start to 9:30 PM. Fortunately, no overs were lost. For the final, there’s a small chance of afternoon showers, but the evening is expected to be partly cloudy, allowing the match to proceed on schedule.

RCB Full Squad

Key Players: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood

RCB: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

PBKS Full Squad

Key Players: Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (w), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash