RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli vs Arshdeep Singh To Shreyas Iyer vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Top Player Battle To Watch Out For

The 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be a high-voltage contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 18th. Both teams have been in fine form, securing four wins in their first six matches. With the race for the top half of the points table heating up, this encounter promises to be a thrilling affair. As we gear up for this much-anticipated clash, here’s a breakdown of the five key player battles to watch in RCB vs PBKS that could potentially decide the outcome of this thrilling match.

1. Shreyas Iyer vs Josh Hazlewood: The Battle of Bat and Ball

One of the most exciting matchups of the evening will be the faceoff between Shreyas Iyer and Josh Hazlewood. Iyer, currently PBKS's top run-scorer, has been in scintillating form with the bat this season. However, Hazlewood, RCB's leading wicket-taker, will look to get the better of the dynamic Indian batter. In their previous IPL encounters, Hazlewood has dismissed Iyer twice while conceding just three runs in 12 balls. With Iyer's aggressive approach and Hazlewood’s precise line and length, this contest is bound to be a highlight of the match.

2. Jitesh Sharma vs Yuzvendra Chahal: A Leg Spin Challenge

Yuzvendra Chahal, PBKS's premier leg-spinner, will be a key threat in the middle overs, especially with his knack for breaking partnerships. RCB will look to counter him with the explosive Jitesh Sharma, who has shown remarkable ability to accelerate during the middle phase. However, Chahal has historically had the upper hand over Sharma, dismissing him twice and restricting him to just 39 runs at a strike rate of 130 in their previous IPL encounters. It will be intriguing to see if Sharma can turn the tide against the veteran leg-spinner this time around.

3. Prabhsimran Singh vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Powerplay Showdown

Prabhsimran Singh has been the go-to man for PBKS at the top of the order, providing crucial starts during the powerplay. However, he will have his hands full against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, one of the best swing bowlers in the IPL. Kumar has been superb with the new ball for RCB this season, and Prabhsimran’s aggressive nature could lead to a thrilling battle. Despite scoring at a blistering strike rate of 166.7 against Bhuvneshwar, Singh has been dismissed twice in their five encounters. This contest could prove pivotal in setting the tone for the innings.

4. Devdutt Padikkal vs Arshdeep Singh: Left-Handed Fireworks

Devdutt Padikkal’s second stint with RCB has been a roller-coaster ride, but he continues to play a vital role at number three. Arshdeep Singh will be keen to get the better of the stylish left-hander, especially in the early powerplay overs. Padikkal has a mixed record against Singh, scoring quickly but also falling three times in six encounters, with an average of just 16.33. As two of the IPL’s young talents, this faceoff could have a huge impact on the game’s momentum.

5. Liam Livingstone vs Yuzvendra Chahal: A Clash of Power and Precision

While Liam Livingstone hasn't had much time at the crease this season, when he does, he’s a force to be reckoned with. His battle against Chahal is expected to be thrilling. The English power-hitter has struggled to make an impact against the RCB leg-spinner, having scored just 7 runs in 13 balls and being dismissed once. However, if Livingstone gets going, he could change the course of the match. With Chahal’s ability to keep big-hitters quiet, this battle promises to be a fascinating contest.

IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS – Key Stats & Records at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has a reputation for producing high-scoring games, and this fixture is expected to be no different. With the dew playing a crucial role in the second innings, chasing teams have had the upper hand in recent IPL seasons. Both RCB and PBKS will have to plan meticulously to tackle the short boundaries and the unpredictable nature of the pitch.

IPL Stats at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium:

Matches Played: 96

Matches Won Batting First: 41

Matches Won Batting Second: 51

Average First Innings Score: 178

Highest Total Successfully Chased: 213

As we look ahead to this thrilling encounter, both teams are in top form and will be eager to capitalize on their strengths. RCB will hope to overcome their home-ground jinx, as they are yet to win at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season. PBKS, on the other hand, will be hoping to continue their fine run and maintain their position in the top half of the points table.