RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Rajasthan Royals under the Chinnaswamy lights is a fantasy‑cricket feast. Skip the clutter—here’s a plain‑text, fully narrated blueprint that shows you exactly whom to pick, why they matter, and how to pivot after the toss. No tables, just actionable insight.

Small‑League Safe‑Core XI (For 3–5 Member Contests)

1. Phil Salt (Vice‑captain) – The English dasher owns the power‑play with a strike‑rate north of 150 and adds wicket‑keeping dismissal points.

2. Virat Kohli (Captain) – Orange‑Cap contender, averaging almost 65 this season; your rock‑solid double‑points anchor.

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal – Boundary percentage of forty‑plus at this venue; even thirty quick runs translate to chunky fantasy haul.

4. Devdutt Padikkal – Budget opener who handles the new ball and balances credits.

5. Nitish Rana – Spin enforcer in the middle overs, perfect against Krunal and Suyash.

6. Riyan Parag – Bat‑first Royals’ pivot and a part‑time off‑spinner; dual‑scoring route.

7. Krunal Pandya – Bowls two in the power‑play, two at the death, plus late‑order hitting.

8. Josh Hazlewood – Most dots per over among pacers this season; reliable wickets plus economy bonus.

9. Jofra Archer – Express pace that bites even on a flat deck; always good for strike‑rate reduction points.

10. Sandeep Sharma – Swing savant with a proven hoodoo over Kohli; cheap credits, early wickets.

11. Yash Dayal – Left‑arm angle at the death, yorkers earn you priceless 30‑40 points when batters swing big.

Credit usage stays under ninety‑nine, with an even 6‑5 split favouring RCB.

Grand‑League Boom‑or‑Bust XI (For Mega Contests)

1. Dhruv Jurel – Dirt‑cheap keeper who finishes for RR; if they chase, he can explode versus pace.

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (Captain) – Ceiling pick; his 2024 hundred here remains a template for dream returns.

3. Tim David – Six‑hitting monster who strikes at over 200 at Chinnaswamy.

4. Rajat Patidar – Handles spin better than most; if RCB bat second he’s ideal pace‑off aggressor.

5. Shimron Hetmyer – Differential left‑hand finisher, lethal against Hazlewood’s slower ball.

6. Wanindu Hasaranga (Vice‑captain) – Triple threat: wickets in the middle, boundary bursts at No. 7, electric fielder.

7. Romario Shepherd – Death‑overs all‑rounder; a 15‑run cameo plus a wicket is 40+ points easy.

8. Suyash Sharma – Low‑owned mystery leg‑spinner; RR middle order is statistically weak against wrist‑spin.

9. Akash Madhwal – Yorker specialist who once took 5 for 5 here; perfect X‑factor.

10. Krunal Pandya – Adds a safe floor if your other punts misfire.

11. Josh Hazlewood – You simply do not fade the best power‑play bowler in the league.

This lineup keeps you below the credit cap and flips the team ratio to 6 Royals, 5 Challengers—ideal when chasing differentiation.

Toss‑Time Turbo Tweaks

If Rajasthan bowl first and dew is forecast, dump Jofra Archer for Romario Shepherd; wet ball neutralises Archer’s hard‑length advantage while Shepherd’s late hitting gains value.

Should RCB bowl first on a dry surface, upgrade Krunal to Hasaranga—wrist‑spin bites harder before dew sets in.

On a visibly tired pitch, mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana can replace swing bowler Sandeep Sharma; grip over swing every time.

Captaincy Matrix Simplified

Play it safe with Kohli or Hazlewood in head‑to‑heads. For mini‑grands, flip the armband to Jaiswal or Hasaranga—both offer explosive upside. Feeling brave in a 10‑lakh mega? Slap captaincy on Tim David if RCB chase anything over 190; his game‑ending cameos can rocket you up the leaderboard.