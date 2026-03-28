RCB vs SRH live streaming: Most fans will miss this trick to watch IPL 2026
RCB vs SRH live streaming details: Where to watch IPL 2026 opener in India and worldwide.
- RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener will stream live on JioHotstar in India.
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- Multiple global platforms including Willow TV and Sky Sports will broadcast the match.
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- Multi-language streaming makes IPL 2026 more accessible than ever.
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The Indian Premier League 2026 is. The first match is between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. You can watch this match live in India on the JioHotstar app and website. It will also be on TV on Star Sports Network. The match starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. For people outside of India there are official broadcasters and digital platforms that will show the match.
Also Read: RCB's Playing XI vs SRH In IPL 2026 Opener: Who will replace Josh Hazlewood & Yash Dayal as Rajat Patidar & Virat Kohli return as defending champions?
Where can you watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live in India?
You have two options in India:
* Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website
* TV broadcast: Star Sports Network
JioHotstar will show the match in many languages like Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi. This is great for people who speak these languages.
What time does the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?
The match starts at these times:
* India: 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time
* UK: 2:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time
* USA and Canada: 10:00 AM Eastern Time
The match starts in the evening in India, which's a good time for many people to watch.
Which platforms are streaming the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match worldwide?
Here are the official broadcasters and streaming platforms for regions:
* USA and Canada: Willow TV, Willow App, Fubo Sling TV
* UK and Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Go, NOW TV
* Australia: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports, Foxtel, YuppTV
* Middle East: beIN Sports, CricLife beIN CONNECT, StarzPlay Noon
* South Africa: SuperSport, DStv App, SuperSport App
* New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ, Sky Sport Now Sky Go
* Caribbean: SportsMax, Flow Sports, SportsMax App, Flow Sports App, YuppTV
* Pakistan: A Sports, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha App, YuppTV
* South East Asia and Europe: YuppTV
Can you watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad for online?
In India it depends on the platforms policies. Sometimes JioHotstar gives access to some matches but usually you need a subscription.
For people outside of India, you need to subscribe to the broadcasters.
What if your region does not have a broadcaster?
If you cannot watch the match on TV you can try:
* Global platforms like YuppTV
* ICC-supported digital services like ICC.tv
Using platforms is better because they have good quality streams and you will not have any legal or buffering issues.
Why is JioHotstar for Indian Premier League 2026 live streaming in India?
JioHotstar is important because it:
* Shows the match in languages
* Has a good mobile app for people in India
* Can handle many users at the same time
For a big match like Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad JioHotstar will have a lot of users.
What are the key details you should know about the match?
The match is between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
It is on March 28 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The captains are Rajat Patidar for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Ishan Kishan for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Here are the predicted playing teams, for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
* Virat Kohli
* Phil Salt
* Devdutt Padikkal
* Rajat Patidar
* Venkatesh Iyer
* Tim David
* Krunal Pandya
* Bhuvneshwar Kumar
* Jacob Duffy
* Mangesh Yadav
* Suyash Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
* Travis Head
* Abhishek Sharma
* Ishan Kishan
* Heinrich Klaasen
* Nitish Kumar Reddy
* Liam Livingstone
* Harshal Patel
* Jaydev Unadkat
* Harsh Dubey
* Eshan Malinga
* Salil Arora
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