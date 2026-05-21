RCB vs SRH: Rajat Patidar cleared to return? Mo Bobat's latest update sparks buzz

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have received a timely boost ahead of their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with captain Rajat Patidar declared fit for the final league-stage fixture. RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat confirmed that the skipper has recovered from the injury concern that kept him out of the side's previous match against Punjab Kings and is ready to return to action.

Patidar missed RCB's last outing as a precautionary measure after suffering a blow during the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. In his absence, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma stepped in as captain and guided the team to an important victory that secured a playoff berth.

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Mo Bobat confirms Rajat Patidar's availability

Speaking ahead of the SRH encounter, Bobat revealed that the franchise deliberately chose not to rush Patidar back into action and allowed him additional recovery time. "Rajat's good to go. We were cautious and didn't take any risks with him. We thought we'd give him a little bit longer to recover and rest, but he's here, he's practising, and he's good to go," Bobat said.

The news comes as a major relief for Bengaluru, who are aiming to finish in the top two and secure an additional opportunity to reach the IPL 2026 final.

RCB focused on finishing league stage strongly

Despite already booking a place in the playoffs, RCB remain fully focused on maintaining momentum heading into the knockout stages. Bobat stressed that the team has not looked too far ahead and continues to approach every match with the same mindset.

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According to the RCB official, the franchise's consistency this season has come from concentrating on one game at a time, respecting opposition strengths and executing its own plans effectively.

RCB currently sit at the top of the points table and a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad would significantly strengthen their chances of ending the league stage in first place.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar earns special praise

Bobat also reserved praise for veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has played a key role in RCB's impressive campaign. The experienced fast bowler has been among the standout performers with the ball, delivering crucial breakthroughs with both the new ball and at the death.

Beyond his wicket-taking ability, Bobat highlighted Bhuvneshwar's leadership qualities and influence within the dressing room, describing him as a valuable source of tactical insight and support for the team's leadership group.

The experienced seamer's performances have provided balance to RCB's bowling attack and helped the franchise emerge as one of the strongest contenders for the IPL 2026 title.

Now the qualification already secured, Bengaluru's focus has now shifted towards securing a top-two finish. Such a position would offer the franchise two opportunities to reach the final, a significant advantage during the playoffs.