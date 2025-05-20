RCB vs SRH Venue Shifted To Lucknow Amid Bengaluru Downpour: Reports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), originally scheduled for May 23 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, has been relocated to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow due to persistent heavy rainfall in Bengaluru.

The decision to shift the venue was prompted by adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru, including a yellow alert issued for the city. The previous match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, featuring RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders, was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain. To ensure uninterrupted play and maintain the tournament schedule, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opted to move the fixture to Lucknow.

As per reports of ESPNcricinfo, RCB will now play their final two league matches in Lucknow, facing SRH on May 23 and Lucknow Super Giants on May 27. This change also means that SRH, who recently played at the Ekana Stadium on May 19, will remain in Lucknow for their upcoming match.

The relocation ensures that both teams can compete under favorable conditions, minimizing the risk of further weather-related disruptions as the tournament approaches its playoff stages.

RCB vs SRH Head-to-Head

The rivalry between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been one of the most competitive in IPL history. As of May 2025, the two sides have faced each other 25 times in the league. SRH holds a slight edge with 13 victories, while RCB has emerged victorious 11 times. One match ended without a result, highlighting how closely contested this matchup has been over the years.

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, SRH has traditionally dominated. Out of 9 matches played at their home ground, SRH has won 6, while RCB has managed to win 3. Conversely, at RCB’s home venue, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, RCB leads with 5 wins out of 9 matches, while SRH has claimed 3 victories. One game was washed out due to rain.