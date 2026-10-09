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RCB wanted to replace Virat Kohli as captain? Parthiv Patel reveals offer before IPL 2019

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel revealed that RCB had considered him for captaincy ahead of IPL 2019, potentially replacing Virat Kohli as skipper. Parthiv said Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten had asked him to be ready for the role, but the plan did not materialise after the coaching staff changed.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 01:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
RCB wanted to replace Virat Kohli as captain? Parthiv Patel reveals offer before IPL 2019
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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