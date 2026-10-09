/RCB wanted to replace Virat Kohli as captain? Parthiv Patel reveals offer before IPL 2019

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had considered a change in leadership before the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel revealing that he was asked to be ready for the captaincy role.
Parthiv's revelation comes after former RCB all-rounder Moeen Ali claimed that the franchise had considered replacing Virat Kohli as captain and promoting Parthiv to the top leadership position. Kohli, who has been associated with RCB since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, captained the franchise from 2013 to 2021.
Speaking during an interaction on former India batter Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel, Parthiv confirmed that he had been approached about the possibility of becoming captain. However, the proposed change never materialised after the coaching staff underwent a change.
"I have never talked about this, but Moeen Ali mentioned it in an interview. The fact is that I was told, 'Be ready, we are thinking about this for next year.' But the next year, the two people who offered it to me Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten were replaced, new coaches came in, and I didn't get to play a single match that entire season," Parthiv said.
Moeen Ali, who represented RCB during his IPL career, had previously spoken about the franchise's reported plans to make Parthiv captain during the 2019 season. Speaking to Sports Tak, the former England all-rounder said Parthiv was seriously considered for the role because of his understanding of the game.
"Yes, I think he was. I'm quite sure he was. In the final year when Gary Kirsten was there, after the first year, I believe Parthiv was in line to become captain. He had a brilliant cricketing brain," Moeen said. "That was the talk at the time. I don't know what happened or why it didn't materialise, but I'm sure he was seriously considered for the role," he added.
Despite the reported discussions, Kohli continued as RCB captain throughout the 2019 season. The Bengaluru-based franchise endured a difficult campaign, finishing at the bottom of the points table with five wins from 14 matches.
Ashish Nehra was RCB's bowling coach, while Gary Kirsten served as head coach during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Both were replaced ahead of the 2020 campaign, when Mike Hesson took over as director of cricket operations and Simon Katich became head coach.
Parthiv did not feature in a single match for RCB in the 2020 season. He subsequently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December 2020. Kohli remained at the helm until the end of the 2021 season, when he stepped down as captain. Faf du Plessis subsequently led RCB from 2022 to 2024, before Rajat Patidar took charge in 2025.
Under Patidar's leadership, RCB won their maiden IPL title in 2025, ending a long wait for the franchise and its supporters. Kohli, meanwhile, continued to represent the team as a player.
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