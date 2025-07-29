RCB Was Going To Remove Virat Kohli As Captain In 2019? Moeen Ali Drops Shocking Truth

In a sensational revelation that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Moeen Ali has disclosed that the franchise once considered sacking Virat Kohli as captain following their disastrous 2019 IPL season. The bombshell, dropped during an interview with India Today, sheds light on a tumultuous phase in the RCB camp and raises fresh questions about leadership, legacy, and loyalty within one of the Indian Premier League's most passionately followed teams.

2019: A Season to Forget for RCB

The 2019 IPL campaign proved to be one of the worst in RCB’s history. The Virat Kohli-led side managed just 5 wins from 14 games, finishing last on the points table with a meager 11 points. The underwhelming performance not only frustrated fans but also sparked internal discussions within the franchise’s management about a major overhaul—including a leadership change.

According to Moeen Ali, who was part of RCB’s squad that season, the team was seriously considering appointing Parthiv Patel as the new captain. Moeen revealed, “Yes, I think he was. I’m quite sure he was. In the final year, when Gary Kirsten was there… Parthiv was in line to become captain. He had a brilliant cricketing brain. That was the talk at the time.”

Though the plan never materialized, the mere consideration of replacing Kohli—a player synonymous with RCB’s identity—highlighted the intense pressure and scrutiny within the camp.

Parthiv Patel: The Forgotten Captaincy Contender

Parthiv Patel’s name may surprise many, but those closely following Indian cricket know his deep tactical acumen and leadership qualities. A veteran of domestic cricket with a short but impactful international career, Parthiv was known for his cricketing intelligence and ability to read the game. Although his captaincy stint with RCB never took off, he later transitioned into a successful mentorship role, currently serving as the assistant coach of Gujarat Titans and mentor of the Outer Delhi Warriors in the DPL.

Virat Kohli's Resilient Journey with RCB

Despite the internal chatter and mounting external pressure, Virat Kohli continued as RCB captain for two more seasons, finally stepping down in 2021. His captaincy tenure—from 2013 to 2021—was a roller-coaster ride, marked by extraordinary individual performances but limited team success.

While RCB reached the finals under Kohli in 2016, the elusive IPL title remained just out of reach. The baton was passed to Faf du Plessis, who captained the side till 2024, before young batting sensation Rajat Patidar took over the reins.

Rajat Patidar Leads RCB to Historic IPL 2025 Triumph

In a twist of poetic justice, RCB finally clinched their first-ever IPL title in 2025—18 years after the tournament’s inception. Patidar, a relatively young and untested captain, delivered where many greats before him had faltered. But even in this victory, Kohli’s legacy loomed large. The former skipper was a vital part of the playing XI, guiding and mentoring the younger players while delivering impactful performances with the bat.

Kohli also became the only player in IPL history to represent a single franchise for 18 consecutive seasons, a record that underscores his unwavering loyalty and enduring value to the RCB franchise.

Gary Kirsten’s Take and the Bigger Picture

Former RCB head coach Gary Kirsten, speaking in 2019, had cryptically hinted at systemic issues within the franchise. “There are some structural changes that need to be made… We'll certainly discuss with our owners and look into that for next year,” he said during a media interaction.

Looking back, those “structural changes” might have included the captaincy debate. Yet, the team opted for continuity—a decision that, despite the delays, ultimately bore fruit.