RCB wins WPL 2026, Smriti Mandhana-Georgia Voll duo seals their second trophy; ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’ etched in cricket world

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women produced a title-winning batting performance in the WPL 2026 final, piling up a formidable 204/4 in 19.4 overs at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, to completely overpower Delhi Capitals Women chasing highest WPL final score earlier posted by Jemimah & Co. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has achieved a landmark first in Indian cricket history: their men's and women's teams winning major franchise titles in the same calendar year. The men's side ended an 18-year drought by clinching their maiden IPL trophy on June 3, 2025, defeating Punjab Kings by 6 runs in a thrilling final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. On February 5, 2026, the women's team secured their second WPL championship, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final following their inaugural WPL triumph in 2024 against the same opponents. This historic double makes RCB the first franchise to conquer both IPL and WPL in the same season, uniting fans in celebration of "Ee Sala Cup Namdu" across both men's and women's cricket.

The Duo

After an early setback with Grace Harris falling for 9, skipper Smriti Mandhana took control of the final in emphatic fashion. The left-hander played one of the finest knocks in WPL finals history, smashing 87 off just 41 balls, laced with 12 fours and 3 sixes, striking at a breathtaking 212.20. Her innings set the tone and drained the confidence out of the DC-W bowling unit.

Mandhana found the perfect ally in Georgia Voll, who played the anchor role to perfection. Voll’s composed 79 off 54 balls, featuring 14 boundaries, ensured RCB-W never lost momentum even as wickets fell at the other end. The duo stitched together a decisive 165-run partnership, effectively batting Delhi out of the contest.

Late cameos from Richa Ghosh, Nadine de Klerk, and Radha Yadav added the finishing touches as RCB-W crossed the 200-run mark with ease, sending the dugout into raptures.

For Delhi Capitals Women, the bowling effort lacked penetration under pressure. Chinelle Henry was the lone bright spot with 2 wickets, while the rest of the attack struggled to contain the relentless strokeplay, conceding runs at over 10 an over.

As RCB-W players erupted in celebration at the end of the innings, the contrast was stark in the DC-W camp heads down, hands on hips, staring at a near-impossible chase in a high-stakes final.

With history within touching distance, RCB-W had one hand firmly on the trophy, while DC-W were left searching for answers after another painful final-night collapse.

DC lose 4th Final

Earlier Delhi Capitals produced a batting masterclass in the 2026 WPL final, piling up a record-breaking 203/4 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara the highest total ever in a WPL final and at this venue.

After a slow start, Lizelle Lee ignited the innings with an aggressive 37, while Shafali Verma chipped in with a brisk 20 before falling to a sharp Richa Ghosh catch.

Captain Jemimah Rodrigues then took complete control, hammering a superb 57 off 37 balls, including eight boundaries. Her dominant middle-overs assault, particularly in the 12th over, shifted the momentum firmly in Delhi’s favour.

The finishing flourish came from Laura Wolvaardt (44 off 25) and Chinelle Henry, whose explosive 35 off just 15 balls powered DC to 55 runs in the final four overs. Henry’s brutal 18th over, worth 24 runs, all but sealed the innings.

RCB’s bowlers struggled under pressure, with Lauren Bell (0/19) the lone bright spot, as Delhi set RCB a daunting 204-run target in the title clash.

Delhi Capitals Women suffered final heartbreak yet again, losing a fourth consecutive WPL final, extending their unwanted record despite another dominant batting display in the 2026 summit clash.