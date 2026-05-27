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BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR IPL 2026

RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts history, becomes 1st Indian to...

Before Bhuvneshwar achieved this feat, only South Africa's Kagiso Rabada had managed to take 25 or more wickets in an IPL season while representing more than one franchise.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 27, 2026, 09:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bhuvneshwar's consistency, longevity and ability to reinvent himself continue to cement his place among IPL's greatest fast bowlers.
  • RCB defeated GT by 92 runs.
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been spearheading the fast-bowling attack of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 with remarkable consistency and craft. On Tuesday, May 26, during Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala, the veteran seamer etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Indian bowler in IPL history to take 25 wickets in a single season for more than one franchise.

Bhuvneshwar had previously claimed 26 wickets in 14 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2017 season. Needing just one more wicket against GT to reach the 25-wicket mark for RCB in IPL 2026, he wasted absolutely no time in getting there, dismissing GT captain Shubman Gill off the very first delivery of the fourth over to complete the milestone in emphatic fashion.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL Career: Season-By-Season Record

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2011: Pune Warriors India, 4 matches, 3 wickets, best figures 2/14
2012: Pune Warriors India, 11 matches, 8 wickets, best figures 2/9
2013: Pune Warriors India, 16 matches, 13 wickets, best figures 3/18
2014: Sunrisers Hyderabad, 14 matches, 20 wickets, best figures 4/14
2015: Sunrisers Hyderabad, 14 matches, 18 wickets, best figures 3/26
2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad, 17 matches, 23 wickets, best figures 4/29
2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad, 14 matches, 26 wickets, best figures 5/19
2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad, 12 matches, 9 wickets, best figures 3/26
2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad, 15 matches, 13 wickets, best figures 2/24
2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad, 4 matches, 3 wickets, best figures 2/25
2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad, 11 matches, 6 wickets, best figures 1/16
2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad, 14 matches, 12 wickets, best figures 3/22
2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad, 14 matches, 16 wickets, best figures 5/30
2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad, 16 matches, 11 wickets, best figures 3/41
2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 14 matches, 17 wickets, best figures 3/33
2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 15 matches, 25 wickets, best figures 4/23

Only Kagiso Rabada Had Done It Before

Before Bhuvneshwar achieved this feat, only South Africa's Kagiso Rabada had managed to take 25 or more wickets in an IPL season while representing more than one franchise. Notably, Rabada had already accomplished the same milestone earlier in the very same match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.

Bowlers To Take 25+ Wickets In An IPL Season For Multiple Teams

Kagiso Rabada: Delhi Capitals (2019, 2020), Gujarat Titans (2026)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Sunrisers Hyderabad (2017), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2026)

Bhuvneshwar Joins Bravo And Rabada In Elite IPL Club

With this achievement, Bhuvneshwar has also become the first Indian and only the third bowler overall in IPL history, after Dwayne Bravo and Kagiso Rabada, to take 25 or more wickets across multiple IPL seasons.

Bowlers To Take 25+ Wickets In Multiple IPL Seasons

Dwayne Bravo: Chennai Super Kings (2013, 2015)
Kagiso Rabada: Delhi Capitals (2019, 2020), Gujarat Titans (2026)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Sunrisers Hyderabad (2017), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2026)

Bhuvneshwar's consistency, longevity and ability to reinvent himself continue to cement his place among IPL's greatest fast bowlers.

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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