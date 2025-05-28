IPL Playoffs 2025: The tension in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dressing room was palpable. The league stage of IPL 2025 had concluded, and against all odds, RCB had defied their "chokers" tag, finishing second on the points table, securing a direct spot in Qualifier 1 against the table-toppers, Punjab Kings. But with this win came a new dilemma for RCB that who will play in IPL playoffs for them Nuwan Thushara or Josh Hazlewood? With Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Thushara delivering a standout performance against Lucknow Super Giants, and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood proving to be a model of consistency all season, RCB are left with a tough call to make.

Thushara’s Statement Spell vs LSG

In a must-win encounter against LSG, Thushara was nothing short of sensational. Operating with unerring accuracy, he conceded just 26 runs in his 4 overs, outshining every other bowler on both sides. His pinpoint yorkers in the death overs left LSG’s batters frustrated and anchored RCB's bowling unit.

Exceptional Performance:

- 4 overs, 26 runs, 1 wickets (crucial dot-ball pressure)

- Best economy rate in the match

- Executed yorkers under pressure with clinical precision

His unorthodox slingy action, reminiscent of Malinga, is not only difficult to pick but also highly effective in stifling momentum at the death a crucial asset in playoff scenarios.

Hazlewood: Consistent, Composed, Clinical

If Thushara brought fireworks, Hazlewood has brought firepower quietly and relentlessly. The Australian pacer has been RCB’s most reliable bowler this season, scalping 18 wickets in just 10 matches at an economy rate of under 8.5. His ability to strike early and choke the run flow in the powerplay and death makes him a captain’s dream.

Hazelwood RCB's Best Bowler Of The Season

18 wickets in 10 matches

Economy: 8.44

Powerplay weapon, middle-overs control, playoff experience

Hazlewood also brings the advantage of playoff poise, having played in multiple high-pressure knockout matches both in IPL and international cricket.

For RCB, this isn’t a problem it’s a privilege. Two quality bowlers, both match-winners in their own right, are vying for one precious playoff spot. Head coach Andy Flower and skipper Rajat Patidar will weigh every detail before the toss. But no matter who gets the nod, one thing’s certain: RCB will go into the playoffs armed with firepower.