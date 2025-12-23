Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999419https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/rcbs-chinnaswamy-stadium-won-t-host-virat-kohli-s-vijay-hazare-match-heres-why-2999419.html
NewsCricketRCBs Chinnaswamy Stadium Won’t Host Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Match; Heres Why
VIRAT KOHLI

RCB's Chinnaswamy Stadium Won’t Host Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Match; Here's Why

The Bengaluru police have denied permission to host a Vijay Hazare Trophy match featuring Virat Kohli at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, citing safety and crowd management concerns.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 08:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RCB's Chinnaswamy Stadium Won’t Host Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Match; Here's Why Image Credit:- X

The Bengaluru police have denied permission to host a Vijay Hazare Trophy match featuring Virat Kohli at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, citing safety and crowd management concerns. The decision means fans in the city will miss the chance to watch Kohli return to domestic one-day cricket at the venue.

Why was permission denied?

According to official sources, the call was taken after a detailed inspection by a multi-department committee appointed by the Karnataka Home Department. The panel, which included officials from the police, fire services, health department, public works and civic authorities, reportedly flagged issues related to crowd control and overall safety preparedness.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed that permission could not be granted based on the committee’s assessment, stressing that public safety remained the top priority.

Impact of the past crowd incident at Chinnaswamy

The scrutiny around Chinnaswamy Stadium has intensified following the tragic crowd incident earlier this year during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL celebrations, which resulted in multiple fatalities. Since then, large-scale events at the venue have been closely monitored, with authorities insisting on strict compliance with safety recommendations before allowing competitive matches. This backdrop played a significant role in the police refusing clearance for the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture.

The match is likely to be shifted to an alternate venue

With permission denied, the Vijay Hazare Trophy match involving Delhi is expected to be moved to the BCCI Centre of Excellence on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The Karnataka State Cricket Association had reportedly explored options such as hosting the game behind closed doors, but those proposals were also turned down.

Kohli’s much-awaited domestic return continues

The match is part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, which marks Kohli’s return to the competition after a gap of nearly 15 years. While the venue change dampens excitement for local fans, Kohli’s participation itself remains a major boost for domestic cricket and for Delhi’s campaign in the tournament.

For now, the focus remains on ensuring that matches are conducted in secure environments, even if it means shifting high-profile fixtures away from traditional venues like Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India-New Zealand FTA
India-New Zealand FTA: Why Kiwi Politicians Are Unhappy With Trade Agreement
KarTET
TET Result 2025 Karnataka Result OUT At sts.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link Here
Bangladesh
‘Missiles Not Far Away’: Pakistan Leader Issues Fresh Warning To India
Indian technology advancements
World’s Top 7 Most Technologically Advanced Countries: China At No.3, No.1 Is
Comfort food
Celebrating Nothing? Treat Yourself Anyway
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Air Pollution: How Toxic Air Harms Your Entire Body, Not Just Lungs
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Situation Volatile, Security Threat To Indian Missions: Experts
Technology news
Google Activates Emergency Location Service On Android In India- Details Here
COVID-19
How China’s Culture Of Secrecy Turned A Local Outbreak Into Global Catastrophe
Comfort food
Office Stress, Cold Weather… Should You Order Happiness?