The Bengaluru police have denied permission to host a Vijay Hazare Trophy match featuring Virat Kohli at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, citing safety and crowd management concerns. The decision means fans in the city will miss the chance to watch Kohli return to domestic one-day cricket at the venue.

Why was permission denied?

According to official sources, the call was taken after a detailed inspection by a multi-department committee appointed by the Karnataka Home Department. The panel, which included officials from the police, fire services, health department, public works and civic authorities, reportedly flagged issues related to crowd control and overall safety preparedness.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed that permission could not be granted based on the committee’s assessment, stressing that public safety remained the top priority.

Impact of the past crowd incident at Chinnaswamy

The scrutiny around Chinnaswamy Stadium has intensified following the tragic crowd incident earlier this year during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL celebrations, which resulted in multiple fatalities. Since then, large-scale events at the venue have been closely monitored, with authorities insisting on strict compliance with safety recommendations before allowing competitive matches. This backdrop played a significant role in the police refusing clearance for the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture.

The match is likely to be shifted to an alternate venue

With permission denied, the Vijay Hazare Trophy match involving Delhi is expected to be moved to the BCCI Centre of Excellence on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The Karnataka State Cricket Association had reportedly explored options such as hosting the game behind closed doors, but those proposals were also turned down.

Kohli’s much-awaited domestic return continues

The match is part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, which marks Kohli’s return to the competition after a gap of nearly 15 years. While the venue change dampens excitement for local fans, Kohli’s participation itself remains a major boost for domestic cricket and for Delhi’s campaign in the tournament.

For now, the focus remains on ensuring that matches are conducted in secure environments, even if it means shifting high-profile fixtures away from traditional venues like Chinnaswamy Stadium.