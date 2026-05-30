RCB's predicted XI for IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans: Virat Kohli to open, suspense over Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer to bat at...; check probable lineup

The stage is set for the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up to lock horns with former winners Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RCB, led by captain Rajat Patidar, aims to defend their title and become only the third team after CSK and MI to successfully retain the IPL trophy. On the other hand, GT, under Shubman Gill, will look to avenge their Qualifier 1 defeat and claim their second title.

As anticipation hits a fever pitch, all eyes are on RCB's tactical combinations. Led by Rajat Patidar, the Bengaluru-based franchise faces some intriguing selection dilemmas ahead of the final showdown.

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Here is a breakdown of the RCB predicted XI, the major tactical talking points, and how the batting order is shaping up:



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The Opening Puzzle: Virat Kohli’s Partner And Phil Salt Suspense

There is absolutely zero suspense about one slot: Virat Kohli will open the batting. Chasing history and enjoying another prolific season with 600 runs under his belt, Kohli remains RCB's ultimate big-match weapon. However, his opening partner remains the biggest talking point in the camp.

The Phil Salt Uncertainty: Retained for a hefty 11.5 crore, the explosive England wicketkeeper-batter scored 202 runs in just 6 games earlier this season before being sidelined with a finger injury. While Salt has been seen training hard in the nets, management faces a massive dilemma about whether to risk his match fitness in a high-stakes final after a three-and-a-half-week layoff.

Venkatesh Iyer's Role: If Salt is held back, Venkatesh Iyer will continue to open alongside Kohli. Iyer has provided solid rhythm and stability at the top in recent games. However, if Salt is deemed 100 percent fit and returns to the top order, Venkatesh Iyer is slated to slide down to anchor the middle order at Number 3 or Number 4, offering flexibility against GT's spin twins, Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar.



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The Powerhouse Middle Order

Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar who smashed a historic, unbeaten 93 off 33 balls in Qualifier 1 will control the critical middle overs.

Jitesh Sharma will handle the wicketkeeping duties and look to provide quick-fire acceleration. The lower order features a terrifying array of range-hitters and finishers, including Tim David, Romario Shepherd and the experienced Krunal Pandya, giving RCB an undeniable edge in batting depth.

A Lethal Bowling Unit

RCB's bowling attack has been exceptional at hunting in packs, particularly during the Powerplay. Veteran swing maestro Bhuvneshwar Kumar will spearhead the attack alongside Australian quick Josh Hazlewood.

Young sensation Rasikh Salam and New Zealand's Jacob Duffy round out a highly potent pace battery, while Krunal Pandya offers dependable left-arm spin control.

RCB Probable Playing XI For IPL 2026 Final

Depending on the final call on Phil Salt's fitness, RCB is expected to field a variation of this lineup:

1. Virat Kohli

2. Venkatesh Iyer/ Phil Salt

3. Devdutt Padikkal

4. Rajat Patidar (c)

5. Jitesh Sharma (wk)

6. Tim David

7. Krunal Pandya

8. Romario Shepherd

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

10. Josh Hazlewood

11. Rasikh Salam

Impact Sub Options For RCB: Jacob Duffy/Suyash Sharma

The Pitch Factor: The Ahmedabad surface is historically a paradise for batters, but it can offer turn and grip as the match progresses. With a moderate evening dew factor expected, winning the toss and electing to bowl first might be the preferred route for both captains to avoid a slippery ball in the second innings.