RCB's Star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar backed for India return after IPL 2026 heroics

The exceptional bowling displays by Bhuvneshwar Kumar throughout IPL 2026 have triggered intense speculation about his possible recall to the Indian national squad. Currently leading the race for the Purple Cap, the seasoned fast bowler has become a cornerstone of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowling attack.

Revived Form and Skillful Swing

Over the course of this season, Bhuvneshwar has reaffirmed his status as a master of swing and pinpoint accuracy. His proficiency in handling diverse match conditions and his dependability during high stakes moments have made him a top tier performer in the league. A particular standout was his clinical performance against the Delhi Capitals, where he tore through their batting order to finish with figures of 3 wickets for only 5 runs in a three over spell.

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Mohammed Kaif Advocates for the Pacer

Ex India international Mohammed Kaif has become a prominent voice supporting the veteran’s comeback. Kaif recently revisited the story of Bhuvneshwar’s early career as a 17 year old prospect. While serving as the captain of Uttar Pradesh, Kaif was immediately struck by the youngster's discipline and movement with the ball. Despite initial hesitation from the selection committee regarding the bowler's age, Kaif stood his ground and insisted on his inclusion. This decision famously resulted in Bhuvneshwar dismissing Sachin Tendulkar for a zero in the 2009 Ranji Trophy final.

Looking back on that history while observing the pacer’s current success, Kaif noted:

"There are moments when one gets emotional. Watching Bhuvi bowl so beautifully today brought back memories of the days when he was just 17. I was the UP captain, and was impressed by his control and swing. But selectors said he was too young. I insisted. Bhuvi made his Ranji debut, got Sachin Paaji for duck in the final."

Kaif argues that the current quality of Bhuvneshwar's bowling warrants a second stint at the international level, citing his continued dominance over world class batters. He added:

"He’s 36 now, still troubles the best of batsmen with his swing. India comeback? Why not, Bhuvi still has it in him."

Consistent Performance Beyond Age

Now at 36 years of age, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is demonstrating that veteran players can still dominate the modern game. His steady ability to thrive under pressure and maintain elite standards throughout the tournament highlights his lasting importance. As the national team seeks experienced specialists who can execute tactical plans with high precision, the dominant form shown by Bhuvneshwar in the IPL makes a strong case for his return to the Indian team.