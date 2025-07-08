Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Yash Dayal has been booked under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following serious allegations of sexual exploitation, physical violence, mental harassment, and cheating based on false promises of marriage. The complaint was filed by a woman from Ghaziabad who claims to have been in a long-term relationship with the cricketer.

What is Section 69 of BNS?

Section 69 of the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita deals with sexual acts carried out under fraudulent circumstances, such as misleading someone with promises of marriage or employment. If proven guilty, the accused may face up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Five-Year Relationship Ends in Legal Action

As per the FIR filed by the complainant, she had been in a romantic relationship with Yash Dayal for over five years. She stated that Dayal had introduced her to his family, who accepted her as their “daughter-in-law,” thereby gaining her full trust.

“The man emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage,” the FIR stated. “He behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely.”

Allegations of Abuse and Deceit

The complaint further reveals that when the woman discovered she had been misled, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment. She also claimed that Dayal had engaged in similar relationships with other women, following the same pattern of false commitment.

Call for Justice and CM’s Intervention

The complainant initially reached out to the women’s helpline (181) on June 14, 2025, but no significant progress was made at the police station level. Feeling mentally and socially distressed, she approached the Chief Minister’s office, seeking urgent action and justice.

She has reportedly submitted evidence including screenshots, chat records, video calls, and photographs to support her claims.

Financial and Emotional Exploitation Cited

Apart from emotional trauma, the woman also claimed financial exploitation during the course of their relationship. The FIR appeals for swift legal action not just for the complainant’s justice but also to serve as a deterrent for similar exploitative behavior faced by other women.

As of now, Yash Dayal or his representatives have not issued any public statement regarding the allegations. The matter is under investigation, and more details are expected to emerge as the case progresses.

The controversy comes at a critical time in Dayal’s career. After a promising stint in the IPL 2025 with RCB, his professional future may now face scrutiny amid the ongoing legal battle. The cricketing fraternity awaits a clear and fair investigation into the allegations.