/'Ready to give my best...': Former Pakistan captain Nida Dar announces return to professional cricket after 14 months break

The former captain of the Pakistan women's cricket team, Nida Dar, has publicly declared her return to competitive cricket. This choice comes after a period of more than twelve months away from the sport, which she used to focus on her psychological health.
The 39 year old cricketer stands as one of the most seasoned competitors in Pakistan. She initiated an open ended sabbatical in April 2025, explaining that she required time to concentrate on her mental well being. Her choice at the time prompted widespread discussions regarding the welfare of professional athletes, particularly since she chose to step away while still serving as a foundational member of the national squad.
Following her extended period away from the game, Dar verified her return through an emotional statement shared on the social media network X.
“After taking time to focus on myself and regain my strength, I am happy to share that I am back and available for the Pakistan Cricket Team once again," she wrote. “Ready to give my best, work hard and contribute whenever the team needs me. Thank you to everyone who supported me during this journey."
After taking time to focus on myself and regain my strength, I am happy to share that I am back and available for Pakistan Cricket Team once again.— Nida Dar (@CoolNidadar) June 18, 2026
Ready to give my best, work hard and contribute whenever the team needs me.
Thank you to everyone who supported me during this… pic.twitter.com/CZTKXymSTI
Career Background and Statistical Impact
Dar last played for her country during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 held in the UAE. Shortly after that tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board left her name off their central contracts list, which created further speculation regarding her long term future in cricket.
Across her career, she has participated in 112 ODIs and 160 T20Is, cementing her status as one of the most successful players in Pakistan's history. She took over the captaincy role after Bismah Maroof stepped down following the 2023 T20 World Cup, though she was subsequently replaced by Fatima Sana prior to the 2024 tournament.
Even with the shifts in team leadership, Dar's bowling statistics remain highly influential. She holds the record as Pakistan’s top wicket taker in women’s T20Is with 144 dismissals. She is also positioned near the top of the all time ODI bowling charts for her country, sitting behind only Sana Mir and Nashra Sandhu. Her decision to play again could offer a major lift to the Pakistan team by injecting veteran experience and tactical balance ahead of their future international commitments.
Pakistan's 2026 Women's T20 World Cup Campaign
The Pakistan national team is currently active in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which is being hosted across England and Wales from June 12 to July 5, 2026. Under the leadership of captain Fatima Sana, the squad is placed in Group A alongside India, South Africa, Australia, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands.
Tournament Fixtures and Outcomes
Pakistan have played two matches so far in the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup and remain without a win after suffering narrow defeats in both outings. They began their campaign with a 64-run loss to India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, after being restricted to 106 while chasing 171. Pakistan then came agonisingly close to opening their account against South Africa at the same venue but fell short by just two wickets, with South Africa reaching 127/8 in pursuit of Pakistan's 126/9.
With three group-stage matches still to play, Pakistan's qualification hopes remain alive, although they now face a must-win situation. Their next fixture is against Bangladesh at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on June 20, starting at 7:00 PM IST. They will then take on Australia at Headingley in Leeds on June 23 at 10:30 PM IST before concluding their group campaign against the Netherlands at the Bristol County Ground in Bristol on June 27 at 2:30 AM IST.
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