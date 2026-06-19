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'Ready to give my best...': Former Pakistan captain Nida Dar announces return to professional cricket after 14 months break

The 39 year old cricketer stands as one of the most seasoned competitors in Pakistan. She initiated an open ended sabbatical in April 2025, explaining that she required time to concentrate on her mental well being.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 07:49 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 07:50 AM IST
'Ready to give my best...': Former Pakistan captain Nida Dar announces return to professional cricket after 14 months break
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