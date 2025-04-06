Ready To Roar: Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Mumbai Indians Camp Ahead Of Crucial RCB Clash - WATCH

In what comes as a huge boost for Mumbai Indians (MI), their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has officially joined the team ahead of their much-anticipated IPL 2025 fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium. While fans were thrilled to see Bumrah back in MI colours, there's still uncertainty over when he will be fit enough to play.

Back After Injury

Bumrah has been out of action since he picked up an injury during the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The same injury not only kept him away from the ongoing IPL but also ruled him out of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Reports had earlier suggested that the ace fast bowler would be available from the first week of April, but a recent BCCI update says mid-April is a more realistic return window.

MI Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring Bumrah's Journey

To mark Bumrah’s return, Mumbai Indians shared a heartfelt video that left fans emotional. The video features Bumrah’s wife, Sanjana Ganesan, narrating a bedtime story to their son, Angad a story that beautifully captures Bumrah’s cricketing journey.

“Let me tell you a story, Angad. In 2013, a young cub entered the jungle – a jungle full of runs, sixes, and fierce battles. While others feared it, he showed courage. He fought hard – for survival, for pride. He won some, lost some, but never gave up. His battles left behind scars, but those scars never stopped him. That cub has now become a lion. And the lion is back – to rule the jungle once again.”

Shane Bond Warns: Another Injury Could Be Career-Ending

Former New Zealand pacer and long-time MI bowling coach Shane Bond recently spoke about the importance of managing Bumrah’s workload carefully.

“If he gets injured again in the same spot, it could be career-ending. He’s too valuable to risk, especially with the World Cup and England Tests ahead,” said Bond.

Bond also mentioned that the Indian team might need to restrict Bumrah to just two consecutive Test matches to avoid overburdening him.

Match Simulations Completed, But Still No Green Light

Before joining the MI camp, Bumrah successfully went through two match simulations at the Centre of Excellence (previously known as the National Cricket Academy). These tests are meant to assess a player’s readiness after injury, but a green light to play hasn't been confirmed yet.

Even though he is back training with MI, it's still uncertain whether he’ll be in the playing XI against RCB on April 7 or even the next game against Delhi Capitals on April 13.

MI Hoping for a Turnaround

Mumbai Indians have had a difficult start to their IPL 2025 campaign, losing three out of their four matches so far. The return of Bumrah, one of their most experienced and impactful bowlers, is being seen as a turning point in what has otherwise been a disappointing start.

Bumrah has played a crucial role in MI’s past IPL victories and fans are hoping his presence will lift the spirits of the team and help them get back to winning ways.

Even if Bumrah doesn’t take the field against RCB, his presence in the dugout could be a big morale booster for the players. With a packed IPL schedule ahead, MI’s management will be extra cautious with their pace spearhead to ensure he’s 100% fit and firing for the long run both for the franchise and Team India.